Bulgaria’s PM: There are Constant Provocations by the Presidential Institution

"When did President Radev had his own opinion - when he signed common European positions on Russia's war in Ukraine or when today he repeats some Russian propaganda that has nothing to do with what the members of the European Union and NATO present as a position?" This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.

According to Denkov, there are constant provocations on the part of the presidential institution, but he will not enter into that tone.

"Those who insist on fighting this war are the circle around Putin. They started the war", added Denkov.

"Our national interest is for the war to stop as quickly as possible and this can happen in 1 day if Russia withdraws its forces from the territory of Ukraine", the Prime Minister also said.

"The second way to ensure our defense is to build up our military forces and integrate them into NATO. In no way can I consider sending some APCs from the warehouses where they stayed for 40 years as a threat to National Security," commented the Prime Minister.

According to him, the admission of Ukraine to NATO can happen when the hostilities stop and there are clear borders.

