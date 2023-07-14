There is No Longer any Danger of Pollution of the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast from Nova Kakhovka

The Minister of Environment and Water, Yulian Popov assured that the topic of water purity on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast no longer has grounds to be raised in connection with the tragedy at the "Nova Kakhovka" dam in Ukraine, after its wall was blown up.

"The purity of the sea water is something that is constantly monitored and we have to monitor it in the future," he pointed out and called on anyone who notices something wrong, for example, the release of fecal waters into the sea, to notify the environmental department immediately.

"Since the beginning of the war, the Black Sea and the air in these areas have been monitored very closely," Julian Popov also assured and noted that he had spoken with his Romanian colleague, who could not understand where the panic and concern in Bulgaria about the cleanliness of the water came from.

"The case of Nova Kakhovka and the ecological destruction of Ukraine is a very serious problem, but it is on the territory of Ukraine," the minister also noted.

He commented that there is also very active propaganda on the part of Russia with the aim of ruining the tourist season in Bulgaria and Romania.

He assured that his ministry worked very hard to be able to continuously provide objective information about the cleanliness of the Black Sea waters.

In connection with the negotiations with the European Commission for the renegotiation of the Plan for Recovery and Development in the part about the released emissions, Popov confirmed that they are currently working on an alternative for Bulgaria to offer to Brussels.

"It will have a focus on energy efficiency - to allocate more resources to energy efficiency and the growth of renewable energy sources. When we propose this package, I think we will get along easily with the European Commission. But we are torn between something, which we have promised, and something that the parliament has accepted and is a framework from which we cannot escape. But we will find a solution in the negotiations with the European Commission", specified the eco-minister.

He emphasized that there is no chance of the coal plants operating in 2038. However, the government would have proposed that the state-owned thermal power plant "Maritsa Iztok 2" be preserved as a strategic reserve to be activated in case of a crisis.

"For coal plants, the horizon is market-oriented, they are currently operating either at a loss or with special support. Private plants will begin to leave coal production in the coming years. 2038 is very far away, there is no chance of having coal production then," said Julian Popov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg