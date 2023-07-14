The Bulgarian Red Cross is Distributing Water Today due to the Intense Heat

Due to the high summer temperatures, from today, July 14, 2023 (Friday), the Bulgarian Red Cross starts distributing bottled mineral water in the capital during the hot hours of the day. The organization's volunteers will be from 12:00 p.m. at two busy locations in Sofia - on "Slaveykov Square" and in the space in front of the National Palace of Culture. The mineral water is provided with the funds of the Bulgarian Red Cross. Points of the BRC for providing mineral water have also been opened in the cities of Plovdiv, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Dobrich, Sliven, etc.

BRC reminds that high temperatures during the summer months can put the health and life of everyone at risk, especially the elderly, the chronically ill and children. To protect yourself, avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, and if you must go out, stay in the shade and wear a hat and light-colored clothing. Use a cream with a high sun protection factor and drink enough fluids. If you feel unwell, seek medical attention immediately.

