The Tallest Bulgarian Flag was Raised at Rozhen (PHOTOS)

With the raising of the Bulgarian national flag, the Unification Monument - "Rozhen" pillar - was officially opened. The ceremony was accompanied by a live performance with historical paintings, a fireworks show and the raising of the Bulgarian national flag.

The pillar was built according to a project of the "Heritage in the Future" Foundation with donations from the National Donation Campaign "Bulgaria Deserves!" under the patronage of President Rumen Radev.

The monument of the Bulgarian flag is dedicated to two notable anniversaries that are being celebrated this year - 111 years since the liberation of the Rhodope region and 120 years since the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising, and the height of the pylon symbolizes Bulgaria's territory of 111,000 square km. At the base of the pylon is mounted a plaque with engraved covenants from the country's 28 administrative provinces and a time capsule with messages to future generations.

