Bulgaria: “Vazrazhdane” will Appeal to the Constitutional Court for the Referendum against the Euro

The pro-Russian political party "Vazrazhdane" has received help from "There Is Such a People" and the independent MP Radostin Vassilev to appeal to the Constitutional Court about the decision of the National Assembly to reject the proposal to call a referendum against the euro. This was announced by party leader Kostadin Kostadinov at a briefing on the sidelines of the parliament.

He stated that the party has settled on this option after President Rumen Radev refused to call a referendum at the beginning of the week. As a result, the formation accused him of treason.

Referral to the Constitutional Court, however, requires the signatures of a fifth of the deputies (48 MPs), therefore "Vazrazhdane", which has only 37 deputies, has sought support from the parliamentary groups that supported the proposal to call a referendum.

"We made a complaint. It was signed by 49 people's representatives, for which I want to thank the people who signed. In addition to the entire parliamentary group of 'Vazrazhdane', the entire parliamentary group of 'There Is Such a People' also signed, as well as the only independent deputy Radostin Vassilev", announced Kostadinov. According to him, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) refused to sign the complaint.

The leader of the left, Kornelia Ninova, explained that they refused to sign because the invitation to them was formal, since the party had already received the signatures of "There Is Such a People".

"I have no doubt that the Constitutional Court will admit the appeal for consideration and will make a decision to restore justice," said the party's lawyer Petar Petrov. He added that the court will also have to rule on the legality of the matter. However, there is no deadline for ruling both on the admissibility of the request and on its merits.

Referral to the Constitutional Court is possible only after publication of the decision of the National Assembly in the State Gazette. In today's issue (60, dated 14.7.2023) the decision of the parliament is published.

