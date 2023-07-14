Bulgaria: Over 300 Illegal Migrants were Identified in a Police Operation against Traffickers

More than 300 illegal migrants have been identified as part of the large-scale operation of the Ministry of the Interior, the State Police and the Prosecutor's Office against illegal trafficking, which began yesterday. 15 persons have been detained, more than 19 fast-track proceedings have been initiated, announced the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov.

This morning, the police in Stara Zagora discovered another large group of illegal migrants. After an operational signal, a heavy truck was stopped on the 177th km of the Trakia highway, in which more than 70 migrants were found in an extremely severe condition, reported the director of the Directorate General of National Police Atanas Ilkov. 10 of them received life-saving help and were transported to health facilities. The truck driver has been detained.

"The ingenuity of traffickers is becoming greater, so our actions will be directed with even greater efforts against them, so that we do not allow life-threatening situations," said Ilkov.

Yesterday, another group of about 40 migrants was found in the Sofia village of Chepintsi. Among them there were also children who were moving in extremely dangerous conditions.

"Our efforts to work against this type of criminal activity will continue, both in our border territory and on a purely operational plan to establish and document the criminal activity of the organizers of this type of crime themselves. This type of crime poses a huge danger, both for the transported persons, as well as for the rest of the citizens as a result of various cases of disobedience and other conflict moments, including for the employees," noted the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Petar Todorov.

