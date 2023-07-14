Bulgaria’s PM: Joining Schengen in October remains a Realistic Possibility

"The accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen in October 2023 remains a realistic possibility", said Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who is on a visit to Bucharest and met his Romanian counterpart Marcel Kolaja.

"We are not looking at alternatives to Schengen at all, but we are discussing how to do our job in the best way to convince others that we should be part of Schengen. There is no reason for Europe itself to keep us away from Schengen either.

What both countries are doing is being able to meet absolutely all the demands put forward in different ways - whether it's border security or changes in legislation, to make sure that any other criticism would be unfounded.

On the other hand, you know that we have long fulfilled the requirements and therefore have the consent of the EC and the EP, but according to the rules we need the approval of the Netherlands and Austria. So we will be ready for anything, but we need an active communication campaign to convince the other two countries that it is useful to allow us in Schengen," commented Denkov.

As part of these efforts, the work against illegal traffic in Bulgaria, which also includes large-scale operations like the one that started yesterday, commented the Prime Minister. These operations are carried out with the support of Europol, as law enforcement agencies in the country receive information from other countries as well.

"It is very important to put the issue correctly. The fact that we have caught migrants in Bulgaria is not an argument against us, on the contrary - it shows that we are fighting systematically so that migrants do not pass through us and go to Austria, because Austria is interested in how many requests for asylum are submitted there," commented Denkov.

The Prime Minister also gave details about the government's intention to send old armored personnel carriers to help Ukraine.

"These machines are not from the contingent of the Bulgarian army, they were purchased in the 80s and are in the warehouses of the Ministry of the Interior. They have never been used, not even for exercises with them, they are just sitting in the warehouses and from this point of view they are a burden on the Ministry of the Interior. We asked Zelensky if they would be useful to them, he answered yes, and we are preparing to send them," said Denkov.

During the visit to Romania, the progress of joint transport projects, the accession of both countries to the Schengen area, as well as cooperation in the energy sector will be discussed.

The Bulgarian delegation also includes the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov, the Minister of Energy Rumen Radev, the Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elena Shekerletova.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg