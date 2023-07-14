COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No Deaths in the Last 24 hours
22 are the persons newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 3 of them were identified by PCR, and 19 by rapid antigen tests. During the past 24 hours, a total of 1,001 tests were performed in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
There were no deaths, 26 people were cured. 1,385 are currently active cases. Four are newly admitted to hospitals.
7 are the daily doses of vaccines against coronavirus. 4,613,231 are from the beginning of the pandemic.
