Bulgaria: Police Detained a Large Group of Migrants in a Truck on "Trakia" Highway

Crime | July 14, 2023, Friday // 09:11
The police in Stara Zagora with a big blow in the campaign against illegal migration. After an operational signal, a heavy truck was stopped at the 177th km of "Trakia" highway.

A large group of refugees was found in the car. 4 police teams and 4 emergency teams were dispatched to the scene.

The truck driver was arrested.

The actions of the police in Stara Zagora are part of the large-scale police operation that is taking place across the country against traffickers.

It started a day ago, after Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov ordered to intensify the work on illegal migration.

Migrants were transported to the Chirpan Police Department.

Tags: migrants, police, Trakia, truck
