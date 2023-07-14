Bulgaria: Police Detained a Large Group of Migrants in a Truck on "Trakia" Highway
The police in Stara Zagora with a big blow in the campaign against illegal migration. After an operational signal, a heavy truck was stopped at the 177th km of "Trakia" highway.
A large group of refugees was found in the car. 4 police teams and 4 emergency teams were dispatched to the scene.
The truck driver was arrested.
The actions of the police in Stara Zagora are part of the large-scale police operation that is taking place across the country against traffickers.
It started a day ago, after Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov ordered to intensify the work on illegal migration.
Migrants were transported to the Chirpan Police Department.
