Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat and Temperatures over 40 degrees

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 14, 2023, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat and Temperatures over 40 degrees @National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Orange code for high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius has been announced for 9 provinces in Bulgaria. The warning is for Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Kardjali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. A yellow code is in effect for 13 provinces, including Varna and Dobrich.

It will be mostly sunny today. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the mountainous and eastern regions of the country, and in some places it will rain and thunder. The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest and will be moderate in the Danube plain. The maximum temperatures will be from 32°-34°C in North-West to around 40°C in places in Southern Bulgaria.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop along the northern coast, and it will rain in isolated places. It will blow to a moderate wind from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 30°-34°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop in places in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria and it will rain for a short time. A moderate north-west wind will blow, on the high and exposed parts - a west wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 29°C, at 2000 meters - around 21°C.

During the weekend, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in separate places along the Staroplaninsko ridge and in the Rilo-Rhodope region on Saturday it will rain and thunder. The wind will be from the east, weak, in the eastern regions - to moderate. Temperatures in southern Bulgaria will also drop, they will be below 40°C, but in the lowlands above 35°C. Overnight temperatures will remain above 20°C in most places.

The first half of next week will be sunny. Temperatures will rise again with highs in most areas between 35°C and 40°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, temperatures, wind, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria