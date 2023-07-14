Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat and Temperatures over 40 degrees

Orange code for high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius has been announced for 9 provinces in Bulgaria. The warning is for Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Kardjali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. A yellow code is in effect for 13 provinces, including Varna and Dobrich.

It will be mostly sunny today. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the mountainous and eastern regions of the country, and in some places it will rain and thunder. The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest and will be moderate in the Danube plain. The maximum temperatures will be from 32°-34°C in North-West to around 40°C in places in Southern Bulgaria.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop along the northern coast, and it will rain in isolated places. It will blow to a moderate wind from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 30°-34°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop in places in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria and it will rain for a short time. A moderate north-west wind will blow, on the high and exposed parts - a west wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 29°C, at 2000 meters - around 21°C.

During the weekend, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in separate places along the Staroplaninsko ridge and in the Rilo-Rhodope region on Saturday it will rain and thunder. The wind will be from the east, weak, in the eastern regions - to moderate. Temperatures in southern Bulgaria will also drop, they will be below 40°C, but in the lowlands above 35°C. Overnight temperatures will remain above 20°C in most places.

The first half of next week will be sunny. Temperatures will rise again with highs in most areas between 35°C and 40°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology