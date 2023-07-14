For the Citizens of North Macedonia Bulgaria is the Biggest Opponent of their EU Integration

Two-thirds of the citizens in North Macedonia put Bulgaria at the top of a list that includes the biggest opponents of their country's European integration. This information became clear after a survey made by the International Republican Institute, according to which those who gave this answer (66%) were far ahead of the 29 percent who indicated Greece and France (16%) - other countries that previously blocked the EU negotiations for North Macedonia.

On the other hand, Bulgaria is not among the nine countries that most Macedonians have declared to be leading supporters of their country's European integration. For that - despite Bulgaria's assurances from 2018 as rotating president of the EU Council and even after that - not even 3% of respondents gave their vote, as much as they said this about Belgium, Hungary and Italy.

Greece blocked North Macedonia for a longer time than Bulgaria over the name dispute, but 4% now see the southern country as a leading supporter.

The survey was conducted for the Center for Insights in Survey Research (CISR) between April 8 and May 4, 2023 with 1,204 respondents. The Washington-based Republican Institute (founded in 1983 under President Ronald Reagan and not officially affiliated with the Republican Party) also describes the political context of this survey.

It points out that it was carried out at a time of tense relations between Sofia and Skopje because of the Bulgarian clubs with names of controversial historical figures in the country. But also during political tension in North Macedonia itself because of the procedure for the inclusion of Bulgarians in the constitution, along with the reminder from European representatives that without this step there can be no start of negotiations for membership.

The data show that there is no serious discrepancy between this survey and others, since last fall, on the attitudes of Macedonians toward the inclusion of Bulgarians in the constitution.

The share of Macedonians approving the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country's constitution in order to start negotiations with the European Union has fallen below 1/3. Fully or partially accept this decision only 30% of those asked in May 2023 (up from 35% in October 2022).

Two-thirds of respondents partially or completely reject such a step and in October 2022, their share was 56 percent. The share of those who did not want to answer or gave the answer "I don't know" decreased - from 10% to 6%.

Two-thirds were rejecting the constitutional amendments as of March 2023, according to research by a Macedonian agency. The study, jointly with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, showed that the share among ethnic Macedonians was even higher, but the current study by the International Republican Institute did not break down by ethnicity.

The breakdown by age shows that in no age group do the supporters of the constitutional amendments outnumber the opponents. And among the youngest - between 18 and 35 - they are 38% (with 58% partially or completely against). Support for change declines in the next two groups, with just 23% among the over-56 age group.

There is no serious change in attitudes on the issue of whether the Macedonian language is protected or threatened by the negotiations with the European Union. Both in October and seven months later, 42% said it was partially or fully protected. The opposite is believed by 52%, or by 1 point more than in October 2022 (the share of those who do not know or do not want to answer has also decreased since then, by 1 point).

Various representatives of the European Union are trying to convince politicians in Skopje and Macedonians that there will be no change for the Macedonian language, on the contrary, it will become one of the official languages of the European Union. The de facto veto imposed by Bulgaria and raising the question of the status of the Macedonian language were among the factors that reawakened the fear of loss of identity. A month ago, in defense of the Macedonian language, identity and culture, the Bundestag passed a special resolution.

However, the age breakdown for the latter question shows that almost half (47%) of people between 18 and 35 see partial or full protection for the Macedonian language in EU negotiations. In the following age groups, this share decreases.

The negotiating framework - as it is (marked by Bulgaria's conditions and proposed by the French Presidency of the Council of the EU) - is simultaneously accepted, fully or partially, by more respondents than in October 2022; since then, support for it has risen by 3 points to 41%.

The survey shows, compared to previous periods, that support for North Macedonia's accession to the EU fluctuates between 73% (in October last year) and 83% (just five years ago).

As of May 2023, it is 79 percent. However, less than half of the respondents consider it possible to join in the next 10 years; in October 2022, their share fell below half for the first time since the Prespa Agreement (by which Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia). In six months (as of May 2023), their share increased by 3 points to 49%.

From March 2021 until now, the share of respondents who believe that the country is closer to EU membership now than when it received candidate status a few years ago and that of those who support the opposite thesis gradually equalize. As of March 2023, the share of the former is 37%, of the latter - 39%.

Support for "Open Balkans" - an initiative of North Macedonia, Serbia and Albania - has decreased. At the time of this publication, 78% of respondents fully or partially support it, 17 percent partially or fully do not support it. However, its supporters were 82% as of October 2022, and 13% did not support it.

Support for NATO membership remains at 73% as of May 2023, with 21% against it. The share has fluctuated by a few points in recent years, though in November 2021 it suddenly jumped to 80%.

