The Metropolitan Municipal Council decided to introduce speed limits for electric scooters in Sofia and a regulation on their parking. Speed in the parks will be 5 kilometers per hour, there will be designated areas for lower speeds, explained the chairman of the council, Georgi Georgiev:

"We have dozens of incidents with children being hit. We are regulating the owners of the rental scooter companies immediately after the entry into force of the Ordinance, that is, after the deadline we have given them, to implement the software restrictions as their companies have throughout Europe: in parks, gardens, pedestrian spaces, the speed is clear - 5 kilometers per hour".

Improperly parked scooters will be able to be flagged so that they can be collected by the mobile teams of scooter rental owners.

