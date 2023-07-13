Mass Fight in the Parliament of Kosovo

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti was attacked by opposition MPs while speaking at a plenary session of the Kosovo Parliament.

An MP from the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (DPK) attempted to douse Kurti with water and MPs from the prime minister's ruling party, Self-Determination, jumped to his defense.

There was a physical altercation between representatives of the ruling majority and the opposition, intervention of the security of the Prime Minister of Kosovo and interruption of the plenary session for 30 minutes.

The Speaker of the Kosovo Parliament asked for the police to be called in order to calm down the situation.

A big brawl at #Kosovo Assembly this morning. An opposition MP throws water at PM Kurti, and as ministers try to protect him everyone gets involved in fists and more. pic.twitter.com/0CtZArYZTP — Xhemajl Rexha (@xhemajl_rexha) July 13, 2023

