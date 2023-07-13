Bulgaria: Authorities found the Bodies of the Two Boys who Drowned yesterday near Letnitsa
The bodies of the two boys who drowned yesterday afternoon in the river "Osam" near Letnitsa have been found and removed with the help of a professional diver.
The prosecutor's office initiated pre-trial proceedings for the incident and began an investigation.
The two boys drowned in the river yesterday around 4:30 p.m., near the bridge from Letnitsa to the village of Krushuna, announced Letnitsa deputy mayor Ivan Ivanov:
"Four children come to bathe in the river. Two of them started drowning. The other two got scared and went to the Emergency Room and filed the report. Emergency services and the police immediately responded and an immediate search began. By 11:30 p.m. last night they were no result. We cordoned off the river last night, to locate the place, so that they don't go down the river. Here the river is somewhere around 6 meters deep. It is a whirlpool."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Did a Meteorite Hit Bulgaria Last Night? (VIDEO)
- » Sunny Beach: Security guards Step on the Back of a Girl with Handcuffs in front of Disco Club
- » Bulgaria: People threw Stones at a Train near Provadia and Injured the Driver
- » Bulgaria: 5 Dead after a Car Crash near Danube Bridge 2 near Vidin
- » Bulgaria: An 18-year-old Drugged Driver Hit and Killed a Man on a Sidewalk in Yambol
- » Bulgaria: Two Sailors Died after an Accident on a Ship near Varna