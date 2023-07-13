Bulgaria: Authorities found the Bodies of the Two Boys who Drowned yesterday near Letnitsa

The bodies of the two boys who drowned yesterday afternoon in the river "Osam" near Letnitsa have been found and removed with the help of a professional diver.

The prosecutor's office initiated pre-trial proceedings for the incident and began an investigation.

The two boys drowned in the river yesterday around 4:30 p.m., near the bridge from Letnitsa to the village of Krushuna, announced Letnitsa deputy mayor Ivan Ivanov:

"Four children come to bathe in the river. Two of them started drowning. The other two got scared and went to the Emergency Room and filed the report. Emergency services and the police immediately responded and an immediate search began. By 11:30 p.m. last night they were no result. We cordoned off the river last night, to locate the place, so that they don't go down the river. Here the river is somewhere around 6 meters deep. It is a whirlpool."

