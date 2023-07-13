Bulgaria: Borissov, Petkov and Peevski headed Important Committees in Parliament

The election of the chairmen of standing committees in the National Assembly led to an interruption of the session - a new, unsuccessful request by "Vazrazhdane" for a chairman's council for additional consultations. This was followed by a demonstrative exit from the hall by "Vazrazhdane", BSP and "There Is Such a People". The leader of the Socialists, Kornelia Ninova, made accusations of pre-arrangements.

Stoyan Taslakov from "Vazrazhdane" announced that they are withdrawing their candidacies for vice chairmen:

"We will leave the room to give the triple coalition the opportunity to choose guidelines here that you drew yesterday in Peevski's room."

DPS stated that they support the government only in its Euro-Atlantic policy and do not take part in power, while "There Is Such a People" defined the statements as "cover for behind the scenes".

In the end, the majority of committees in the National Assembly got a chairman, with Boyko Borissov heading the committee on foreign affairs, and Kiril Petkov - the one on EU affairs.

Three months after its start, the 49th National Assembly has elected leaders of 22 out of a total of 25 permanent parliamentary committees. The largest number of committees - 14 in total - will be chaired by GERB-SDS, DPS - 5, and WCC-DB - 3 committees. "Vazrazhdane", BSP and "There Is Such a People" boycotted the procedure, refused to nominate their representatives and left the hall, accusing the majority of behind-the-scenes deals.

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, was elected chairman of the committee on foreign policy, and the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov - the committee on EU affairs. WCC-DB, after already leading the legal committee, also took over the committee on electronic governance, which will be chaired by Bozhidar Bojanov. GERB also takes over the commissions on constitutional issues with chairman Radomir Cholakov, control over services headed by Daniel Mitov, anti-corruption committee - Raya Nazaryan, energy committee - Delyan Dobrev, regional committee - Nikolay Nankov, defense committee - Hristo Gadjev.

Desislava Atanasova was elected as the chairperson of the internal policy committee, Desislava Taneva for agriculture, food and forests, Denitsa Sacheva for social affairs, Krasimir Valchev for education and science, Kostadin Angelov for health care, Vezhdi Rashidov for culture and media and human rights - Evgenia Alexieva.

The Budget Committee will be chaired by Yordan Tsonev from Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). The movement will be at the head of the economic policy committee with chairman Hamid Hamid, Stanislav Anastasov will take over the parliamentary committee on the environment and water, Halil Letifov will take over the transport committee, Nabie Kabak will be the chairman of the children, family, youth and sports committee. The National Assembly voted two decisions, electing the MP from DPS Delyan Peevski as a member of the Committee on Legal Affairs. Only "There Is Such a People" voted against his participation in the commission. By another decision, Peevski was released as a member of the commission on constitutional issues.

Three commissions were left without chairpersons due to the inability of the parties to issue leadership: the one for the direct participation of citizens and the interaction with civil society, for Bulgarians abroad and the commission for tourism.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg