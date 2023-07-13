Day 505 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Vilnius, Zelensky assured that his Country will be part of NATO

Day 505 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky after Vilnius: Ukraine has an unprecedented security foundation. Ukraine will be in NATO

"Wagner" handed over its weapons to the Russian army

A Russian general was released after he spoke about the situation at the front

The UN offers Putin an extension of the grain deal

The chiefs of the security services of Russia and the United States differed in their versions of why they discussed Ukraine



Zelensky after Vilnius: Ukraine has an unprecedented security foundation. Ukraine will be in NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the NATO summit had provided Ukraine with an unprecedented security foundation and put his country on the path to membership in the alliance, Reuters reported.

"This is very important. For the first time since we have been independent, we have created a security foundation for Ukraine on its way to NATO," Zelensky said in his late-night video address.

"These are concrete security guarantees, confirmed by the seven largest democracies in the world. We have never had such a security foundation before and at the level of the G-7."

The president reiterated statements he made at the summit in Lithuania that "we have removed any doubt or ambiguity about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will be."

Last night, Russia again attacked Ukraine with combat drones against Kyiv Oblast, most of which were shot down. For the third day in a row, Russia has attacked Kyiv with Iranian strike drones "Shahed". According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 20 drones and two cruise missiles were shot down, UNIAN reports. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M cruise and ballistic missiles launched from occupied Crimea.

At the same time, debris fell in Darnitsky, Solomensky, Shevchenkovsky, Obolonsky and Podilsky districts of the capital. There was damage to residential buildings, two injured and one dead.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said the debris damaged one floor of a residential building in the Darnitsky district in the eastern part of the capital and injured two people.

The Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported that an enemy drone was shot down over the region overnight.

Explosions were also heard in other Ukrainian Oblasts, including Khmelnytskyi in the west, Mykolaiv in the south and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, Reuters said.

"Wagner" handed over its weapons to the Russian army

The "Wagner" mercenary group is completing the transfer of its weapons to the regular Russian army, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced.

More than 2,000 weapons and 2,500 tons of ammunition were transferred in an apparent step toward Wagner's withdrawal from combat operations in Ukraine.

The weapons handover is part of an agreement with the Kremlin to end last month's mercenary rebellion.

It envisages the departure of the leader of "Wagner" Prigozhin together with some of his fighters to Belarus. Prigozhin's whereabouts and the fate of his business empire remain unclear.

The Kremlin said he spoke with President Putin for 3 hours on June 29 - 5 days after the uprising.

Prigozhin's anger was directed at the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff of the Russian Army, but both remain in their posts.

In Vilnius, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace compared the two Russian generals Shoigu and Gerasimov to the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.

A Russian general was released after he spoke about the situation at the front

A Russian general said he was relieved of his command after he told military leaders about the dire situation on the Ukraine front, where he said Russian soldiers were being put at risk by senior military leadership's failings.

Major General Ivan Popov, who commands the 58th Army, said in a voice message released by a Russian lawmaker that he had been fired.

So far, there is no comment from the Ministry of Defense.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the voice message.

The UN offers Putin an extension of the grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the agreement that allows safe grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea. As compensation, a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank is being considered to connect to the SWIFT global financial messaging system.

Russia has threatened to end the grain deal, which expires on Monday, as several of its requests to export Russian grain and fertilizer abroad have not been met. The last two ships traveling under the Black Sea agreement are currently loading at the Ukrainian port of Odesa ahead of the deadline, Reuters said.

A key demand of Moscow is the restoration of the connection of the Russian agrarian bank Rosselkhozbank to the global financial messaging system SWIFT. It was cut off from the European Union in June 2022 because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. An EU spokesman said in May that the EU was not considering bailing out Russian banks.

However, the EU is considering linking a Rosselhozbank subsidiary to SWIFT to enable transactions specifically for grain and fertilizer, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters yesterday. The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the agency said.

Guterres has suggested to Putin that Russia allow the Black Sea grain deal to continue for a few more months, thereby giving the EU the opportunity to link a Rosselkhozbank subsidiary to SWIFT.

On Tuesday, Guterres sent a letter to Putin proposing a way to further facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports and ensure the continued supply of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, a UN spokesman said yesterday.

The chiefs of the security services of Russia and the United States differed in their versions of why they discussed Ukraine

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin has confirmed reports that he and his CIA counterpart William Burns discussed "what to do with Ukraine" in a phone call late last month.

The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported on June 30 that Burns had called Naryshkin. According to this information, the purpose of the contact was to give assurances from Washington that they had nothing to do with the rebellion of the founder of the Russian private military company "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin and his "Wagner" fighters.

According to Naryshkin, the topic was indeed raised, but most of the hour-long conversation was devoted to the situation in the neighboring country almost 17 months after the start of the war: "We were thinking and discussing what to do with Ukraine."

The CIA did not comment on his words when asked by "Reuters" for a reaction. Ukraine is particularly sensitive to the risk of negotiations being conducted on its behalf between the West and Russia. However, Naryshkin told TASS that this process would become "possible" at some point, without specifying whether this was part of his conversation with Burns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not dispute this in principle, as he has stated that eventually, this war should end when everyone sits down at the table. However, according to him, peace is impossible before Russia withdraws from all the territories it invaded. In addition, Kyiv does not consider this moment suitable for negotiations, as it is currently conducting a long-awaited counteroffensive.

Burns and Naryshkin have maintained communications since the beginning of the war, although other direct contacts have been severed. The two have met at least once - in Turkey - since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters: "Today someone like Naryshkin has no leverage to influence how this war will end."

Days before the start of the war - recognizing the "independence" of part of the Donbas territory in eastern Ukraine - the Kremlin released footage showing a visibly confused Naryshkin being reprimanded by Putin after he said he supported the annexation proposal of the "people's republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk - months before it became a fact.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg