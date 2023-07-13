Bulgaria: 40 Illegal Migrants found in a Warehouse near Sofia (PHOTO)

40 illegal migrants were found in a warehouse near Sofia, Nova TV reported. Police detained three persons sympathetic to the organization for the illegal trafficking of migrants.

Photo: Nikolay Hristov, Bulgarian National Radio

This morning began a new massive operation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs against the trafficking operators in Bulgaria. After last week the uniformed hit the so-called havalari, today the actions are directed against the traffickers themselves.

The aim is to stop the criminal activity of groups of persons who are known to be actively involved in the organization of illegal trafficking.

The operation was ordered after Minister Kalin Stoyanov instructed the officers to intensify the work on countering illegal migration. It involves the forces of the General Directorate 'National Police', the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", the Border Police, the regional directorates and the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs. It also is under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

