Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Dangerous Heat in 16 Provinces

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued an orange code for high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius today for 16 provinces in Bulgaria. For the remaining 12 areas, the heat code is yellow.

Today it will be sunny, after noon - hot, according to the NIMH forecast. The wind will be weak, in most of the country from the west-southwest, along the Black Sea - from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 36°C and 41°C, in Sofia - around 36°C.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate westerly, north-westerly wind will blow in the higher parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 30°C, at 2000 meters - around 23°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light wind will blow from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 28°-33°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

So far, the NIMH forecast for tomorrow is orange code for heat in 10 provinces and yellow for another 13.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology