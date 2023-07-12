Bulgaria’s PM: Ukraine has the Support of NATO Member States

"Ukraine has the support of NATO member states". This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov after the end of the Alliance meeting in Vilnius.

"There are three important decisions regarding Ukraine. The most important is that the so-called Ukraine-NATO Council was created, which puts the president of Ukraine at the table together with all other heads of state. The second important decision is that it removed the so-called "Preparation Plan", as they have gone through many of the steps. The third solution is that there was decisive quite serious aid to Ukraine, both economic and military, which was declared as aid for the next period," commented the Bulgarian prime minister.

