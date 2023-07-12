Bulgaria’s PM: Ukraine has the Support of NATO Member States

World » UKRAINE | July 12, 2023, Wednesday // 17:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s PM: Ukraine has the Support of NATO Member States

"Ukraine has the support of NATO member states". This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov after the end of the Alliance meeting in Vilnius.

"There are three important decisions regarding Ukraine. The most important is that the so-called Ukraine-NATO Council was created, which puts the president of Ukraine at the table together with all other heads of state. The second important decision is that it removed the so-called "Preparation Plan", as they have gone through many of the steps. The third solution is that there was decisive quite serious aid to Ukraine, both economic and military, which was declared as aid for the next period," commented the Bulgarian prime minister.

Read more from the 503rd day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, Ukraine, NATO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria