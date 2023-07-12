Bulgaria’s PM: Ukraine has the Support of NATO Member States
"Ukraine has the support of NATO member states". This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov after the end of the Alliance meeting in Vilnius.
"There are three important decisions regarding Ukraine. The most important is that the so-called Ukraine-NATO Council was created, which puts the president of Ukraine at the table together with all other heads of state. The second important decision is that it removed the so-called "Preparation Plan", as they have gone through many of the steps. The third solution is that there was decisive quite serious aid to Ukraine, both economic and military, which was declared as aid for the next period," commented the Bulgarian prime minister.
Read more from the 503rd day of the war in Ukraine.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 504 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Closer to NATO than ever
- » Day 503 of the Invasion of Ukraine:Zelensky Criticizes NATO for Acting Indecisively
- » Day 502 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Gerasimov appeared in public for the First Time since Wagner's Rebellion
- » Day 501 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky returned from Turkey with the Commanders of "Azov" and Promises for NATO and a Grain Deal
- » Day 500 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Erdogan Supported Kyiv for NATO
- » Day 499 of the Invasion of Ukraine: VSU advances near Bakhmut