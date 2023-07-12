Nearly half of the Ukrainian Refugees in Germany plan to stay
Of the more than one million Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Germany to escape the war, 44% would like to stay in the country long-term, according to a survey published on Wednesday and cited by Reuters.
There was a 39 percent increase in Ukrainian refugees who said they planned to stay in a previous survey released in late summer 2022.
Of those surveyed in the new survey, 18% have found work, which is only a small increase from 17% at the end of summer 2022.
The reason given for this is the high participation in integration and language courses designed to increase employability. Three-quarters of the refugees attend German language courses or have already completed them.
"Germany is investing in the sustainable integration of these refugees into the labor market," said Yuliya Kosyakova from the IAB at the presentation of the study.
The study is a joint project of the Berlin Institute DIW, the Institute for Employment Research IAB, the Ministry of Migration and Refugees and the Federal Institute for Population Research.
