The European Parliament: Bulgaria and Romania must enter Schengen by the End of 2023

Members of the European Parliament called on the Council (the member states) to approve the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area by the end of 2023, reported the institution's press service. In a resolution adopted on Wednesday with 526 votes in favor, 57 votes against and 42 abstentions, the parliament stressed that the two countries had already met the necessary requirements for Schengen admission.

MEPs regret the council's decision of 8 December 2022 to reject their membership "without providing a legal justification related to the accession criteria".

A larger Schengen area without border controls would make the EU stronger, MEPs say, noting that all member states have the right to join Schengen when they are ready.

According to the parliament, the fact that Romania and Bulgaria are still outside the free travel zone burdens the business and population of both countries in social and economic terms.

Citizens of Bulgaria and Romania are discriminated against because they face delays, bureaucratic difficulties and additional costs when traveling or doing business abroad compared to their colleagues in the Schengen area, the text says.

MEPs note that delays at border crossings faced by Romanians and Bulgarians can last from several hours to several days even - compared to an average of 10 minutes without internal border checks - which also worsens the working conditions of truck drivers.

In addition to the damage done to the EU's single market by hindering the free movement of goods between European member states, the text also cites "irreparable damage" to the environment that is inconsistent with the European Union's climate neutrality goals.

The health of drivers, customs officials and people living near border crossings is at risk from increased pollution from the thousands of vehicles waiting to cross the border each day, as some 46,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide are emitted each year, they say members of the EP. The resolution calls on the commission to assess the financial losses, lost benefits and environmental damage suffered by Romania and Bulgaria since June 2011 due to the "unjustified refusal" of Schengen membership, and encourages it to analyze the possibilities of financial compensation.

MEPs point out that the current situation "has been instrumentalized by anti-European, including Russian, propaganda" and "undermines the EU's ability to promote its values and good governance in non-EU countries".

The announcement recalls that the European Commission considered that Bulgaria and Romania are ready to join Schengen and the European Parliament has repeatedly supported their accession, most recently in a resolution of October 5, 2022 and in a debate on December 14, 2022.

