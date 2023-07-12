Sofia: Several Neighborhoods will be Without Hot Water for Over a Week

The subscribers of the "Sofia Iztok" thermal power plant will be without hot water from July 28 to August 4, announced the capital's "Toplofikatsia" company. The plant provides heat supply to the eastern districts of Sofia, including "Druzhba" and "Mladost".

The stoppage of hot water is necessary due to carrying out repair work in the network pumping station. The shutdown period of the plant will also be used to carry out the prevention of main and auxiliary facilities, as well as for urgent repairs of sections of the heat transmission network, which will increase their operational security, specified "Toplofikatsia".

Customers will be able to obtain complete and up-to-date information on the affected addresses from the company's website or on the information phone number +359 700 11 111.



Which neighborhoods will be without hot water?

- "Yavorov";

- "Poduene - Reduta";

- "Poduene - center";

- "Ivan Asen";

- "Hristo Smirnenski";

- "Geo Milev";

- "Iztok";

- "Izgrev";

- "Lozenets" district in the square between "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., "Csvetna Gradina" St., "Kozhuh Planina" St., "Yuzhen Park" Blvd., "Koziak" St., "Kishinev" St., "Kishinev" Blvd. Cherni Vrah, Nikola Vaptsarov Blvd., P. Yavorov Blvd., Stoyan Mihailovski St., Velchova Zavera Square, James Boucher Blvd., Architect Yordan Milanov Blvd., Hristo Smirnenski, Midjur St., Teodosi Tarnovski St., Krastyo Sarafov St., Lale St., Krum Popov St. and Sveti Naum Blvd.;

- "Dianabad";

- "Mladost 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 4";

- "Musagenitsa";

- "Polygona";

- "Studentski Grad";

- "Vitosha";

- "Malinova Dolina";

- "Darvenitsa";

- "Druzhba 1 and 2";

- "Industrial area - Gara Iskar";

- "Vranya" complex.

