Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB agreed on the General Framework of the 2023 Budget

GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" reached an understanding on the general framework of the draft budget for 2023 at a meeting between Asen Vassilev and Kiril Petkov (WCC-DB) and Boyko Borissov (GERB-SDS) today in the room of GERB-SDS in the National Assembly. The meeting was held shortly before the vote on the draft budget in the plenary hall and the results were announced by the Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev.

He specified that if someone wants to make additional expenses, they will be on the "expenditure for expense" principle, that is, funds will be taken from one place at the expense of another item in the budget. "If someone wants to make additional expenses, they should be at the expense of others, as there is no possibility of new income," Vassilev explained.

He shared that he has no concerns about the budget and observes that there is an attitude of minor adjustments that if made to the proposal (expenditure for expenditure) it will not disturb the overall framework.

On the occasion of today's trade unions' protest and the upcoming Saturday protest of the Ministry of the Interior with a request for higher salaries, the Minister of Finance commented that the policy of the caretaker government is being followed, which provides that "if salaries have increased in one sector one year, then the other year those who did not receive a raise should receive 10%. This is the general policy that applies to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and to all state structures."

The leader of GERB-SDS Boyko Borissov also commented on the meeting on the sidelines, saying that he has claims to the budget, but "it is a purely political act to support it".

"We want the budget for social workers, the fire department, the police to be included as our proposal, but we agreed that for the next budget, in 2-3 months, it should be done much more thoroughly in other areas where we see problems," said Borissov.

According to him, it is imperative to pass the current draft budget to guarantee teachers' salaries and retirees' pensions, but he advises the finance minister to listen more to the industries in order to be more successful.

"A few adjustments can be made regarding the commitments that have been made - education, culture, archeology, so with such little money a good effect can be obtained," believes Borissov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg