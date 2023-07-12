Day 504 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Closer to NATO than ever

Day 504 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: I can't wait to meet as allies

The joint press conference of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has begun. This is their first public joint statement since the Alliance refused to provide a timeframe and invitation to Ukraine for membership.

Stoltenberg addressed the Ukrainian president, saying that today they stand as equals next to each other and look forward to meeting as allies:

"When President Putin attacked Ukraine last year, he underestimated the bravery of the Ukrainian people, the courage of Ukraine and the determination of the Ukrainian leadership. Allies have provided tens of billions of dollars over the past year in support of Ukraine and now we have agreed on a three-element package bringing Ukraine closer to NATO - military support, a NATO-Ukraine Council and the removal of the Action Plan,” said the Secretary General.

"Ukraine has never been closer to NATO. The allies agreed that Ukraine's future was in NATO. We have decided to remove the requirement to implement the Action Plan and an invitation will be issued when the conditions are met and the Allies have agreed", Stoltenberg said, adding:

"I welcome the commitment of allies to provide long-term security measures to Ukraine. The decision here in Vilnius marks the beginning of a new chapter in NATO-Ukraine relations. Today we meet as equals and I look forward to the day when we meet as allies.”

"Dear Jens, Mr. Secretary General, dear journalists, I am glad to see such attention to the summit and the expectation of positive news. Security is something that is currently lacking and NATO cooperation is something that will fill the security deficit. Ukraine has always been a source of security," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We understand that the partners are afraid to accept us because nobody wants a global war. We are a civilized country. It is absolutely clear that these signals are important, mentioned in bilateral meetings, these statements - for Ukraine to become a member of NATO, when the conditions are met, I understand it like this: 'when there is security on our territory'", he emphasized and added:

“The security guarantees we expect are so important. Security guarantees not when we are in NATO, but on the way to NATO. They will be confirmed today by the G-7, we are working on them. They will be very specific and will guarantee our success. When we receive a membership invitation, they will be the optimal security guarantees.”

When asked how the new security guarantees will differ from those already given with the Budapest Memorandum of 2008, Zelensky answered:

"I will tell you something - I do not believe that the Budapest Memorandum is a guarantee of security. There were no specifics in this memorandum, Ukraine received this document and was left alone with it. The new document with security guarantees will be valid as long as Ukraine is outside NATO. The best security guarantee is to be a member of NATO".

On the issue of the cluster munitions that US President Joe Biden decided to send to Ukraine, Zelensky commented:

"On cluster munitions - there are times when we have small differences with our American partners, but I want to thank the president because I know it was difficult to push this decision through Congress. But to be fair, Russia is already using cluster munitions on our territory and long-range missiles. We will use cluster munitions for military purposes only in our occupied territories and nowhere else. For 9 years, the occupier has conquered our territories and killed our people. We are only defending ourselves.”

Stoltenberg closed the press conference by saying:

"Security guarantees, declarations, Councils - of course, these are important things, but the most necessary is the support that would help Ukraine win. France will provide long-range missiles, Germany will provide a new military package, the US new shipments of ammunition, and other allies are also expected to announce new transfers. The most necessary measure is to help Ukraine win, because otherwise, the question of membership will not be valid at all.”

"Closer to NATO than ever": the guarantees for Ukraine are from the G-7, Zelensky softened the tone

A day after calling it "absurd" to refrain from inviting NATO membership or at least giving a time frame, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the results of the meeting so far as "good," even if not ideal.

At a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the start of the NATO-Ukraine Council - meeting for the first time on the second day of the defense alliance leaders meeting in Vilnius - he welcomed the agreed support for Ukraine, but also announced preparations for guarantees from the Group of the seven industrialized countries (G-7).

The leaders of all of them are in Vilnius - even the non-NATO ones - and, judging by the messages on his Twitter account, he has met with most of them. All this confirms the information from before the meeting that the leading countries in NATO (which are also members of the G-7) will stand behind the guarantees.

"The results of the meeting are good, but if we get an invitation, they will be optimal," Zelensky said, but before that he mentioned security guarantees as something that has yet to be confirmed by the G7. "We are working on it. It will certainly become a very important success," he added. "The guarantees are not instead of NATO, but on our way to integration," he said in a hall where Ukrainian journalists also asked him questions.

The G7 consists of the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. Judging by Zelensky's Twitter profile, meetings were held with the leaders of at least four of these countries by 2 p.m. Bulgarian time, and the handover of more Patriot anti-aircraft systems was agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (security has been agreed with the Pentagon).

Asked whether the allies had done enough, or if he still thought their actions were absurd, and whether the lack of an invitation undermined morale, Zelensky first compared the path to NATO to the application for membership of the European Union, which he called "a mobilization for Ukraine and a signal to Russia that Ukraine is independent". "But today I see another important signal and we can talk specifically. If the G7 agrees today on the first declaration on security guarantees, it means that they will be valid on our way to NATO."

It seems that the individual guarantees from each of the parties were discussed by Zelensky in the meeting with each colleague. According to Zelensky, the idea is to consider the guarantees as transitional on the way to NATO. Beyond them, however, there will also be a collective declaration, at the G-7 level, the preparation for which was announced earlier today.

Those guarantees are expected to be announced today by Britain, the United States and global allies, although the word used by the partners (according to Reuters) appears to be "assurances," which Washington also insisted on. Downing Street has already said that the declaration to be delivered by the G7 will "set out how allies will support Ukraine in the coming years to end the war and stop and respond to any future attack". "This is the first time that so many countries have agreed to comprehensive long-term security arrangements of a similar nature to another country."

In the explanations of the White House, it sounds like this: "The United States, together with the leaders of the G7, will announce our intention to help Ukraine build a military that can defend itself and stop a future attack. The beginning of this process today will begin a series of bilateral negotiations with Ukraine to achieve bilateral security commitments to make this a reality." This includes "long-term investments in Ukraine's future forces."

Russia warned this afternoon that guarantees from the G7 could be perceived as a threat to its security.

Asked if the allies were worried about moving towards a direct war with Russia, Stoltenberg said: "There is a full-scale war going on in Europe and there is no risk-free option for the allies. But the big risk is if Putin wins. (...) That is why it is so important to support Ukraine. If Putin wins, all of Europe, not just Ukraine, will be vulnerable. Kyiv has the right to choose its path. We can never allow Moscow to decide who will and will not be a member of NATO. Russia is against any expansion of NATO... (but) has no veto power."

The US is discussing the delivery of missiles with a radius of 300 km, which Ukraine wants

The White House is quietly discussing the possibility of supplying long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. This is what the New York Times writes, citing two American and one European employee.

The publication's interlocutors talk about the possible delivery of surface-to-surface guided missiles, reserved for responding to other security threats and available in limited quantities.

It comes after Britain sent its long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in May. France promised its counterpart, SCALP, yesterday.

ATACMS in particular, however, are among the US weapons most strongly desired by Kyiv; Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also spoke yesterday about the intention to continue discussions with Washington.

Their range is about 300 km, greater than that of Storm Shadow and SCALP. The US arsenal, however, appears limited: only about 4,000 (the total since the 1980s), according to a spokesman for the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.

Moreover, their transfer to Ukraine could threaten security in other "hot spots" for which they are intended according to the Pentagon's military plans.

That is why - at least for now - the United States continues to hesitate. Among Washington's considerations for months is their range, which would allow them to hit targets in Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula. However, such an opportunity is increasingly created by other weapons sent from Europe.

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron explained the decision on SCALP with the counteroffensive and with the desire for the Ukrainians to get "deep strike capabilities".

At the same time, the US "red lines" for providing weapons to Ukraine have fallen one after another over the past year, from rocket launchers and Patriot anti-aircraft systems, tanks and perhaps fighter jets to the potentially dangerous for civilians cluster munitions.

According to the New York Times, pressure on the US may also be exerted by France's decision, but it may actually weaken it, given the sending of more (though not ATACMS) long-range missiles to Ukraine.

MEPs insisted that Ukraine be accepted as a member of the EU and NATO

MEPs demanded that Ukraine be accepted as a member of the EU and NATO, as well as be provided with more ammunition. This happened during a debate in the plenary hall dedicated to Russian aggression in the country.

"We must take our responsibility, start a process related to the accession of Ukraine to the EU, we have started such a process in the European Parliament and the Council of the EU must follow us. Putin must be shown that Vilnius is not Bucharest and he should not be encouraged," said Greens/European Free Alliance MEP Sergey Lagodinsky, referring to yesterday's decision at the NATO summit not to extend an invitation to Ukraine for membership.

GERB/EPP MEP Andrey Kovatchev addressed his colleagues from the left and extreme right, demanding peace and diplomatic efforts, saying:

"Those who want peace must ask Putin for this peace - for all military units to return, to leave the territory of Ukraine, for Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity and, accordingly, to be able to return to the situation that was before the war."

Kovatchev asked to find a way to use the frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine:

"Of course, the aggressor must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Of course, these frozen assets of the Russian Federation, a way must be found so that they can be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Over perhaps 500 billion euros are needed and every day this money increases so that Ukraine can rebuild its infrastructure destroyed by Russia".

Ukrainian membership will make NATO stronger, Zelensky said

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed disappointment that Ukraine was not invited to join NATO, addressing his supporters in the Lithuanian capital with the words: "Is this too much of a wish?", Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"NATO will give security to Ukraine, Ukraine will make NATO stronger," Zelenskiy told thousands of people gathered in central Vilnius, many of them carrying Ukrainian flags.

The city is hosting a two-day summit of the alliance amid much-reinforced security and snipers deployed on rooftops, Reuters notes.

Zelensky thanked Lithuania for its "clear, honest and courageous position" in support of Ukrainian membership.

Shortly before his speech, NATO leaders agreed that the alliance would extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance when all "members agree and conditions are met."

Zelensky said earlier in the day that it would be "absurd" if NATO leaders did not offer his country a timeframe for membership.

Speaking in Ukrainian, Zelensky told the crowd: "I arrived here today with faith that a decision will be made, with faith in partners, with faith in a strong NATO, a NATO that does not hesitate, that does not waste time and does not comply with any an aggressor."

"I would like this faith to turn into confidence - confidence in the decisions that we all deserve and that each of our soldiers expects, each of our citizens, each of our mothers, each of our children. Is this too much of a wish?" Zelensky asked rhetorically. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who attended the event, presented Zelensky with a bullet-riddled Ukrainian flag, which was then raised on a pole. The flag was on a Ukrainian tank during the battles in Bakhmut.

It was brought to Vilnius by a group of 33 Ukrainian and Lithuanian runners in support of Ukraine as a potential 33rd member of NATO.

Activists called on Vilnius residents to hang 33,000 flags on their home windows in support of Ukraine's membership.

"Ukraine is buying us time with its blood so that we can prepare and give a strong response to Russia," Nauseda told the crowd.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he understood the Ukrainian president's frustration with the slow NATO membership process, but insisted that certain requirements must be met for joining, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"I understand the dissatisfaction and the impatience. Especially considering the situation Ukraine is in - I have full sympathy," the defense minister told German public broadcaster ARD.

"And yet: The commitment is there. Ukraine will become a member of NATO as soon as the preconditions are met. This is an agreement that has never existed before with such clarity," Pistorius emphasized. Earlier, Zelensky addressed NATO leaders gathered in Vilnius, saying it was "unprecedented and absurd" that Ukraine had not been given a timetable for acceptance as a member of the alliance.

Zelensky described this reticence as a "weakness" and said he would highlight it to NATO leaders during their talks.

According to the declaration adopted at the summit yesterday, the leaders tied the potential invitation to increasing the interoperability of Ukrainian military forces with the armed forces of NATO allies and to "further democratic and security reforms".

However, the alliance confirmed that "Ukraine's future is in NATO" and said it would support Kyiv on the reform path, with NATO foreign ministers frequently assessing Ukraine's progress.

In 2008, NATO countries agreed that Ukraine would become a member of the alliance. As a rule, however, NATO does not allow countries involved in an unresolved conflict to join.

Training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots begins in August

The training of Ukrainian pilots to fly American F-16 fighter jets will begin in August in Denmark, with the construction of a training center in Romania also planned, Reuters reported.

"We hope to see the results early next year," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

So far, no country has committed to providing Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets, although Poland and Slovakia have sent Ukraine 27 MiG-29 fighter jets. On the other hand, 11 countries agreed on pilot training, which Kyiv requested at the end of last year.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called on Western countries to provide them with fighter jets and begin training Ukrainian pilots so that they can successfully counter Russian air superiority.

"We need to protect our civilian population, our infrastructure, our critical sites, our schools and universities. That's why it's very important for us that this coalition starts working," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"I am optimistic and I hope that within six months there will be visible results," he added.

Air alert in 5 Ukrainian Oblasts, including Kyiv

Over the past night, an air alert was declared in 5 Ukrainian Oblasts, as well as in the region of the capital Kyiv.

Authorities have warned local residents to be careful and take care not to photograph the air defense operation.

According to the latest data, several drones were destroyed over Kyiv, none of them reaching their target. There are no reports of casualties or damage.

According to Russian media, the Ukrainians attacked areas in Donetsk with 155 mm shells. There is one injured.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave his first interview after the failed coup attempt of the leader of the private military company "Wagner" - Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to him, Ukraine is not progressing in any direction. He said, President Vladimir Putin is informed about the situation at the front twice a day.

Shoigu: Russia will use cluster bombs in Ukraine as a retaliatory measure

“Russia refrains from using cluster munitions, but will use such projectiles as a retaliatory measure against supplies to Ukraine”, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, quoted by Interfax.

"Neither we, nor the Americans, nor Kyiv have joined the Convention on cluster munitions. At the same time, Russia, realizing the threat that such munitions pose to the civilian population, has refrained and still refrains from using them in special operations," the minister said but failed to note that his country is already using such munitions in Ukraine.

According to Shoigu, in the event that the United States supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar means of destruction against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"It should be noted that Russia has cluster munitions in service. They are much more effective than the American ones, their range is wider and more diverse," the minister noted.

However, according to the Pentagon, their models have a failure rate of 2.35%, while for the Russians, this rate is claimed to be 40%.

Shoigu also said that the command of the Joint Group of Forces in the area of the "special military operation" is currently taking "additional organizational and technical measures to protect personnel and equipment from the destructive elements of cluster munitions."

According to him, the supply of cluster munitions to Kyiv will prolong the conflict.

"The whole world has already seen that they confirmed the handover of cluster munitions. They justify it in different ways. They say that taking into account the fact that the conventional 155 caliber ammunition has actually run out, so now until the time their production is activated, they have decided to cover themselves with these cluster munitions," the Russian Defense Minister also announced.

Ukraine reported the death of a Russian general in Berdiansk

Russia again attacked Kyiv with drones for the second night in a row during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"An air raid alert has been announced! Air defense systems are operating in the region around Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said on Telegram.

According to Popko, all the drones launched at Kyiv have been shot down. This was also reported yesterday, when barrage munitions (so-called kamikaze drones), most likely of Iranian production, attacked Kyiv, the port of Odesa and other cities. According to Popko, Shahed drones were also used last night according to preliminary data. The information from the General Staff indicates that two of the 28 drones launched yesterday were not shot down over Ukraine.

The leaders of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, located in the south, also announced an air alert.

The latter is among the areas most affected by fighting in the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukrainian President Voloimir Zelensky said in an interview with ABC a few days ago that he would like progress to be faster.

The directions that the Ukrainian General Staff is talking about are mainly towards Melitopol, Berdiansk and Bakhmut, but also in the area of the small towns around Donetsk, Makiivka and Avdiivka.

Russia also reported clashes, including successful defenses of areas near the devastated city of Bakhmut, where Ukraine says its forces are rebuilding their positions. The attention of both sides to the village of Klishchiivka located in the south, the recapture of which would help Ukraine in the operations around Bakhmut, which actually started days before it was declared to be controlled by the private military company "Wagner", is of particular interest.

Ukrainian authorities in Berdiansk, loyal to Kyiv, meanwhile announced that an attack had been made on the “Dune” Hotel, where the Russian military leadership was stationed.

Ukrainian sources later reported that the deputy commander of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, was killed as a result of the strike. This is also claimed in the popular Russian Telegram channel "Военный Осведомитель".

According to the same channel in "Telegram", British Storm Shadow missiles were probably used for its liquidation, directed at a reserve command post of the 58th Army in the Berdiansk region, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There is no official confirmation yet, but the BBC's Russian editorial office notes that local residents confirm that one of the strikes was on the “Dune” Hotel and allows for the possibility that the command post of the 58th Army was there.

Ukraine is leading as part of its counteroffensive campaign with strikes on Russian logistics and command. For days, Kyiv's forces have increasingly targeted the rear of Russian forces as they try to break through complex defense lines along the southern and eastern fronts.

According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), there are reports that motorized rifle divisions under the same 58th Army are operating south and southwest of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a town that was hit by Russian strikes in broad daylight on Monday, according to Ukraine - with civilian casualties.

The first meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council

The first meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council will take place on the second day of the Alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Lithuania last night, will participate in it, along with the leaders of 31 member states of the organization.

In the new format, Kyiv will have equal rights as NATO allies and participate in consultations on important security issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine. In practice, the NATO-Ukraine Council will be founded today in the Lithuanian capital, where it will also hold its first meeting.

In this new mechanism, Ukraine will have the status of a country with equal rights. The political platform enables Kyiv to sit at the same table with 31 member states of the Alliance and participate in crisis consultations with them.

This will bring Ukraine closer to NATO politically and prepare it for its future membership. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been in the Lithuanian capital since last night, will participate in the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. In an emotional speech to thousands of people in the center of Vilnius, he stated:

"NATO will provide security to Ukraine. Ukraine will make NATO stronger!".

In Vilnius, NATO leaders reaffirmed that Ukraine's future is in the alliance, but did not set a deadline for Kyiv's acceptance into the military alliance. An invitation to join is possible only after all allies have agreed and the conditions for membership have been met, an alliance statement said.

Medvedev: Increasing military aid to Ukraine brings World War III closer

The deputy chairman of Russia's influential Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said late last night that NATO's increase in military aid to Ukraine is bringing World War III closer, Reuters reported.

Medvedev made the statement in comments on the first day of a summit of the US-led alliance in Lithuania, at which a number of countries pledged more weapons and financial support. According to the former prime minister and president of Russia, the aid will not prevent Moscow from achieving its goals in Ukraine.

"The completely deranged West could not think of anything else," Medvedev added. "In fact, it's a dead end. World War III is getting closer," he added on Telegram. "What does all this mean for us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will continue with the same goals," he stressed.

The Kremlin calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation," while Kyiv and its allies say Moscow is waging an unprovoked war to grab land and dominate its neighbor.

The West says it wants to help Ukraine win the war and Western powers have already supplied Kyiv with large quantities of advanced weapons and ammunition.

Medvedev presented himself as a liberal modernizer when he was president from 2008 to 2012, but now he plays the role of a staunch opponent of the West, a supporter of extreme measures. Diplomats say his views provide insight into the thinking at the highest levels of the Kremlin elite.

Traces of explosives on a yacht, suspected of being connected to the Nord Stream explosion, were found in Germany

Germany has found traces of underwater explosives in samples taken from a yacht it suspects "may have been used to transport the explosives" to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Germany told the UN Security Council in a letter sent jointly with Sweden and Denmark, reported Reuters.

In September last year, a series of unexplained explosions affected the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany, passing under the Baltic Sea in the exclusive economic zones of Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

Each of the three countries is conducting separate investigations and provided an update, accessed by Reuters, ahead of tonight's meeting of the 15-member Security Council. It was called by Russia, which complained that it had not been informed of the inspections.

Russia wants UN Security Council meeting over Nord Stream explosion

"None of the investigations have been concluded and at this stage, it is not yet possible to say when they will be concluded. The nature of the sabotage is unprecedented and the investigations are complex," the three countries wrote in a joint letter dated July 10, which included an update on any investigation.

It said Germany was investigating a "suspicious chartering of a sailing yacht" that had been chartered in a way that "hid the identity of the real charterer". Germany is still investigating the exact course the yacht took.

"There are suspicions that the boat in question may have been used to transport the explosives" used to blow up the two gas pipelines, the German investigation said in the letter.

Moscow has accused the West of being behind the blasts. Western governments deny involvement, as does Ukraine, which is fighting Russian forces that invaded in February 2022.

In March, Russia failed to get the UN Security Council to demand an independent investigation into the Nord Stream blasts.

"At this stage, it is not possible to reliably establish the identity of the perpetrators and their motives, especially regarding the question of whether the incident was directed by a state or a state entity," the letter said.

