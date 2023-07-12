Bulgaria: A Large Group of Illegal Migrants was Detained in Sofia

A large group of illegal migrants was caught last night by the police on the Ring Road in Sofia.

They were caught in a minibus with Albanian registration, driven by a 25-year-old Albanian, which was stopped for a check.

Police identified 31 men who said they were from Afghanistan. They were taken to the police station for questioning.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing in the case.

