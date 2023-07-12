Bulgaria: A Large Group of Illegal Migrants was Detained in Sofia

Crime | July 12, 2023, Wednesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Large Group of Illegal Migrants was Detained in Sofia

A large group of illegal migrants was caught last night by the police on the Ring Road in Sofia.

They were caught in a minibus with Albanian registration, driven by a 25-year-old Albanian, which was stopped for a check.

Police identified 31 men who said they were from Afghanistan. They were taken to the police station for questioning.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing in the case.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, migrants, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria