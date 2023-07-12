Bulgaria: A Large Group of Illegal Migrants was Detained in Sofia
A large group of illegal migrants was caught last night by the police on the Ring Road in Sofia.
They were caught in a minibus with Albanian registration, driven by a 25-year-old Albanian, which was stopped for a check.
Police identified 31 men who said they were from Afghanistan. They were taken to the police station for questioning.
Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing in the case.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 10 People were Detained for Migrant Trafficking in a Police Operation today
- » Bulgaria: Nationwide Police Operation against Illegal Migration
- » Bulgaria: 19 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Bistritsa
- » Bulgaria: The Five Police Officers that were Detained for Concealing a Crime have been Released
- » Bulgaria: Five Police officers were Arrested in Sofia for Concealing Crimes
- » Bulgaria: 23 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia