The Serbian Parliament removed a minister who demanded Sanctions against Russia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | July 12, 2023, Wednesday // 08:44
Bulgaria: The Serbian Parliament removed a minister who demanded Sanctions against Russia @Tanjug

Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta, who has been actively calling for joining the sanctions against Russia, has been removed from his post after a vote by MPs in parliament, Serbian media reported.

A total of 149 of the 194 deputies present voted in support of the minister's resignation, and 45 abstained. Until the appointment of a new minister, the duties will be performed by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Serbian Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali.

Deputies from the ruling coalition in Serbia announced today that they will support the dismissal of Economy Minister Rade Basta, proposed by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, appreciating that there should be unity in the government when it comes to state and national policy, "Tanjug" reported.

At the end of June, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, informed the members of the Serbian government that, at the suggestion of the coalition partners, the Socialist Party of Serbia and "United Serbia", a proposal for the dismissal of the Minister of Economy, Rade Basta, was submitted to the parliament.

Basta, as Minister of the Economy, has on several occasions expressed opinions that do not reflect the official policy of the Serbian government. One of these opinions was the request that Serbia join the sanctions against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbian, Russia, sanctions, minister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria