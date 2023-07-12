The Serbian Parliament removed a minister who demanded Sanctions against Russia

Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta, who has been actively calling for joining the sanctions against Russia, has been removed from his post after a vote by MPs in parliament, Serbian media reported.

A total of 149 of the 194 deputies present voted in support of the minister's resignation, and 45 abstained. Until the appointment of a new minister, the duties will be performed by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Serbian Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali.

Deputies from the ruling coalition in Serbia announced today that they will support the dismissal of Economy Minister Rade Basta, proposed by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, appreciating that there should be unity in the government when it comes to state and national policy, "Tanjug" reported.

At the end of June, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, informed the members of the Serbian government that, at the suggestion of the coalition partners, the Socialist Party of Serbia and "United Serbia", a proposal for the dismissal of the Minister of Economy, Rade Basta, was submitted to the parliament.

Basta, as Minister of the Economy, has on several occasions expressed opinions that do not reflect the official policy of the Serbian government. One of these opinions was the request that Serbia join the sanctions against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine.

