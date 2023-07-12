COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of registered new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 25, shows the data published in the Unified Information Portal. They were detected using 1,428 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 1.75%.

No deaths were recorded, the death toll remained unchanged at 38,436.

23 were cured yesterday. With this, the number of people cured of COVID-19 becomes 1,269,457 out of a total of 1,309,314 cases, 1,421 cases remain active.

4 people are newly admitted to hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, and none of them have been vaccinated. A total of 98 are hospitalized, 12 of them in intensive care units.

A total of 6 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered on the last day. The number of vaccinated people in Bulgaria is 2,077,764, of which 945,916 received a booster dose, and 73,346 received a second booster.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal