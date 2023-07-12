Weather in Bulgaria: Heatwave with Temperatures up to 38 Degrees Today

Today it will be sunny, around and after noon - hot. A light easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 33°C and 38°C, in Sofia - about 33°C, reported the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 26°-28°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 bales.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains, after noon over the Rilo-Rhodope massif with temporary increases in cloudiness. A moderate, temporarily strong north-westerly wind will blow in the higher parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°C, at 2000 meters - around 20°C.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with highs in most places between 35°C and 40°C.

On Friday, a cold atmospheric front will pass. The wind will be oriented from the northwest and will be moderate in the Danube plain. From west to east, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant over Northern Bulgaria, but only in isolated places it will thunder, it is also possible to rain.

In the extreme southwestern regions and the Upper Thracian plain, there will still be maximum temperatures of around 40°C, in the rest of the country they will be 5-6 degrees lower.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology