Bulgaria’s PM: NATO will give Ukraine a Clear Prospect of Membership

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who is in Vilnius for the NATO meeting, said the Alliance would give Ukraine a clear prospect of membership when the relevant conditions are met. Asked about the Bulgarian position on this matter, the Prime Minister said:

"What we expect is to have an end result that explicitly states that Ukraine will be invited when the circumstances allow. In terms of content, this corresponds to the declaration, both of the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers, which were adopted very recently. So we are in sync with what we expect here as the end result. There will be a clear prospect of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, but for that we have to have the conditions in place. While Ukraine is in a state of war with a neighboring country, it cannot be accepted, but the conditions under which it will eventually be accepted will become clear".

The Prime Minister also commented on how Bulgaria will be included in the new NATO regional defense plan for the Black Sea:

"For the first time since the Cold War, we have the formation of such regional plans to prepare countries for a possible attack from the east, and in this respect, we are in a new situation. What is important for us is to build on the capacity we have today and this capacity to be embedded, fully integrated with the capacities of the neighboring countries - Romania, Turkey, also with the other NATO countries".

It is not expected that there will be a second allied structure in Bulgaria, similar to the combat group created in the Balkan country last year:

"A second battle group is not expected, what is expected is to build on the existing one...It is at the battalion level, if we use our terms, but it needs to be expanded with combat capabilities, with personnel, so that it goes to the brigade level , which is the next scale level of a battlegroup".

