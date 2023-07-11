AWS, NVIDIA and Vestbee team up to empower Fintech Startups with AWS Global Fintech Accelerator

AWS has launched its brand new program AWS Global Fintech Accelerator in collaboration with NVIDIA and Vestbee that will equip fintech startups with tools, resources and a wide network of top experts, and VC funds to fast-track their AI development and business success.

AWS Global Fintech Accelerator is an equity-free program by Amazon Web Services, created in partnership with Vestbee, one of the largest European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators and corporates and NVIDIA, a tech giant igniting the era of modern AI. During the 6-week acceleration, selected startups will receive comprehensive technology, fundraising and cloud support, personal business boost meetings with mentors and experts as well as up to 0K in AWS Activate Credits.

The program aims to foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration through an exclusive Alumni Community for CEOs and CTOs, while also providing access to a global network of AWS partners and industry experts to forge valuable connections in the fintech landscape. Moreover, participants will unlock a range of partner offers and special discounts, including €15K in Stripe Credits, K on the Mixpanel Growth Plan, 6 months free of Zendesk, 90% off on HubSpot, €15K in Stripe Credits, K on the Mixpanel Growth Plan, and much more!

Which startups can apply?

The applications are open for early-stage startups at the pre-seed, seed, and raising Series A stage, developing an innovative fintech solution in the following categories:

Open & Embedded Finance,

Big Data & AIML,

Blockchain & Decentralised Finance,

FinTech-as-a-service,

Financial inclusion & Sustainability,

and others.

The applications for the program will close on August 14th. The cohort will be announced after a jury consideration on September 6th and the acceleration program will start two weeks later.

How to join the accelerator?

Eligible candidates should submit their applications to the AWS Global Fintech Accelerator here via Vestbee platform before 14 of August 2023.

