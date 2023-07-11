Day 503 of the Invasion of Ukraine:Zelensky Criticizes NATO for Acting Indecisively

Day 503 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky criticizes NATO for acting indecisively on the admission of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized NATO for acting indecisively on the issue of accepting his country.

"It is absurd that there is no timetable for Ukraine joining the alliance", Zelensky stressed. He warned that NATO's hesitancy was encouraging Russian terror.

Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden tomorrow.

Today, the White House as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised a positive message for Ukraine's accession.

According to Zelensky, the forum should confirm that his country is a de facto member of NATO.

The Ukrainian president also expressed expectations for more military aid.

Germany announced a package of 700 million euros, and French President Macron announced that Kyiv would be given missiles with a range of more than 250 km.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that his country will take measures in connection with the deployment of NATO to its borders.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius for the two-day NATO summit

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Vilnius to participate in the two-day NATO summit that began today, Reuters reported.

The question of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance will be discussed at the forum.

Allies are expected to reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member when conditions permit.

Zelensky already in Vilnius pic.twitter.com/gLtjlaSAlj — Mira of Kyiv ???????? (@reshetz) July 11, 2023

Germany announced a 700 million euro military aid package for Ukraine

The German government announced today a new military aid package for Ukraine, which is worth 700 million euros, Reuters reported.

This happened on the first day of the NATO summit in Lithuania.

The package includes two Patriot systems from the Bundeswehr stockpile, 40 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 additional Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, as well as five Bergepanzer 2 tracked armored personnel carriers, the German defense ministry said. It added that the aid also includes an additional 20,000 artillery rounds and 5,000 155mm smoke grenades.

The new package meets "Ukraine's priorities: air defense, tanks, artillery... with it we are making an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's resilience," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

The VSU liquidated General Tsokov near Berdiansk

Russian Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was killed near the temporarily occupied Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region. This was announced on Telegram by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

"It is reported that the Russian Lieutenant General Oleg Yuryevich Tsokov was liquidated today in the Berdaansk region," he said.

He recalled that before becoming Gruz 200, in September of last year, the Russian general was wounded, but survived.

The VSU wounded the commander of the 144th division, Major General Tsokov, he was evacuated to Rostov-on-Don

"Now they say that his journey is finally complete," said the mayor's adviser.

Tsokov was directly involved in Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and cities. The Russian general was also on the Ukrainian list of war criminals "Peacemaker".

The liquidation of Tsokov was also confirmed by the officer from the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoly Stefan - Stirlitz.

France will provide long-range missiles to Ukraine

France will supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, and these are likely to be Scalp - a French analogue of the Storm Shadow already provided by Britain.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the intention upon his arrival at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Scalp/Storm Shadow, jointly developed by both countries, have a range of over 250, up to 400 km. The difference between the British and French missiles is that the Storm Shadow can only be launched from the air, while the French can also be launched from ships and submarines.

"I have decided to increase the supply of weapons and equipment so that the Ukrainians have the opportunity to strike deep while respecting our doctrine of allowing Ukraine to defend its territory," Reuters quoted him as saying upon arrival.

Scalps were not mentioned in Macron's words, but according to "Le Monde", this is the most likely scenario, as Paris has been considering their delivery for two months. The newspaper points out that so far France has refrained precisely because of the risk of strikes on internationally recognized Russian territory.

At the same time, Ukraine, according to publicly available footage of Russian targets, has at least changed its counteroffensive tactics and is increasingly shelling targets such as ammunition depots, anti-aircraft defenses and radio-electronic warfare with artillery and missiles. However, there have also been reports of attempted attacks on Crimea and Russian regions located near the northeast of Ukraine.

In reports of Ukrainian strikes in Crimea (for which Kyiv usually does not claim responsibility), Russian officials periodically talk about the use of Storm Shadow missiles and use this as an argument that the West is participating in the war on the side of Ukraine.

The greatest Ukrainian athlete betrayed Ukraine: Sergey Bubka supplied oil to the Russian occupiers in Donbas

The greatest Ukrainian track and field athlete Sergey Bubka betrayed his own country Ukraine and supplied oil to the invading Russia, specifically to pro-Russian forces in the Donbas.

The 35-time world record holder in men's pole vault, multiple European, world and Olympic champion used the company "Монблан", which he co-owns, for this purpose - according to an investigation by the portal Bihus.info, which also published documents.

In May 2023, the company signed official contracts with the occupiers for the supply of fuel worth more than 800,000 rubles.

"Монблан" is an old family business of Sergey Bubka. The company was established in Donetsk with the main activity of fuel trading. According to the Ukrainian Register of Legal Entities, even after the occupation of a part of Donbas, the company was not closed, and in addition to Sergey Bubka himself, the owners of the business are his brother Vasily and his mother Valentina.

Even before 2014, Монблан participated in Ukrainian tenders and won contracts for the supply of fuels and food worth millions of hryvnias annually. After the occupation of Donetsk, the company changed its legal address to Volnovakha (a city in southeastern Ukraine, which was not occupied at the time) and continued to participate in Ukrainian tenders. It last participated in public auctions in 2018.

At the beginning of 2023, Монблан appeared in the Russian register of legal entities. Registration in the databases of the aggressor country takes place after a law has been passed there requiring all companies in the occupied territories to bring their documents into line with Russian legislation. Unlike the Ukrainian registry, in the terrorist databases the company's registration address is again listed as Donetsk, and only Sergey Bubka and his brother are listed as owners of the company. Vasily Bubka is also registered as a director of the company - writes Bihus.info.

In May 2023, the Bubka brothers' Russian company "Монблан" officially began trading with the terrorists. Journalists of Bihus.info found three fuel supply contracts for the structures of the occupiers published on the Russian public procurement portal. On May 4, the company signed a contract with the so-called "Republican Rehabilitation Center of the Ministry of Health of the DPR" (unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic) for almost 100 thousand rubles. In return, it was supposed to provide the occupiers with 2,000 liters of fuel.

The next agreement is from May 26. "Монблан" sold 11,500 liters of fuel for almost 669,000 rubles to the "Federal State Institution Center for Assistance to the State Treasury of Russia".

The last contract is from May 30. The Bubka company sold 1,200 liters of fuel worth 63,000 rubles to the so-called "republican treasury of the DPR"

According to the contracts, "Монблан" does not sell the fuel itself, but issues coupons for it. They can be used at Монблан gas stations. There are currently at least six of them, all in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia: four in Donetsk, one in Makiivka and one near Volnovakha.

All contracts with the occupiers bear the signature of Vasily Bubka as the head of the company. The registration documents also state that he is a citizen of the Russian Federation. Sergey Bubka is listed in the same documents as a citizen of Ukraine.

NATO leaders discuss Kyiv’s accession in Vilnius

Leaders of NATO member states are meeting in Vilnius to iron out their differences over Ukraine's bid to join the alliance. The Allies will make the biggest overhaul of NATO's defense plans since the Cold War. The forum in the Lithuanian capital is the first for Finland as a new member of NATO. Hours before the official start of the summit, a historic step was announced on the subject of Sweden's accession, which Turkey and Hungary have so far blocked.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policy of military neutrality after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and applied for NATO membership last year. Helsinki became part of the Pact in April, but Sweden's bid was blocked by Turkey and Hungary. After months of discussions, last night - hours before the start of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Sweden took another step towards the Alliance. Ankara gave the go-ahead for Stockholm's accession after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson and the NATO Secretary General. After the talks, Jens Stoltenberg announced:

"This is a historic day because we have a clear commitment from Turkey to move Sweden's NATO accession documents to the Grand National Assembly and to work closely with Turkey's parliament to ensure ratification. The moment is historic because Sweden also committed to continuing the fight against terrorism by working closely with Turkey."

Turkish support for Sweden's NATO bid was welcomed by the European Union, Great Britain, France, Germany. "This is good news for the Swedish people and for our common security and defense policy," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted. "Sweden will make the alliance stronger", commented representatives from Paris.

After this historic step, the leaders of the member states will discuss whether another one is possible - to overcome their differences regarding Ukraine's candidacy for membership. So far, from the statements of the American President and the Secretary General of NATO, it became clear that at the meeting in Vilnius, Kyiv will not receive an invitation to join the Alliance, because Ukraine is not ready for this before the end of the war on its territory and will be part of by NATO when conditions permit.

At the meeting, the allies will guarantee the security of Kyiv and agree on a package of measures to help Ukraine. Among the important topics of the forum are the new regional defense plans of the Alliance and the increase in defense spending.

The head of the Bulgarian delegation for the NATO summit is Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov. Together with him are the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev and the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov. Bulgaria’s Parliament has already adopted a declaration supporting NATO's "Open Door" policy on Ukraine. As well as a solution for an expedited ammunition renewal process. This happened on the day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bulgaria.

In recent appearances, the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev said that Bulgaria should provide an opportunity for NATO allies to help with intelligence and means of effective impact such as so-called "kinetic means" to ensure security and defense in the Black Sea despite the presence of the restrictions under the Montreux Convention, which places restrictions on the stay and tonnage of seagoing vessels of countries with access to the Black Sea. Before the meeting in Vilnius, Bulgaria will go with the position of setting aside 1.88% of GDP for 2023. NATO's recommended starting levels is 2 percent for defense. For Bulgaria, they must be reached in 2024. NATO statistics reported that Bulgaria now allocates 1.84 percent of GDP.

Explosions in Kyiv and Odesa Oblasts in Ukraine, air alert in 6 more Oblasts

Last night, there were explosions in Kyiv and Odesa Oblasts, local authorities reported. In addition to these Oblasts, an air alert has been declared in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Poltava and Donetsk Oblasts.

7 are the victims of yesterday's Russian strike against a building used for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the town of Orikhiv, near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Since yesterday, the Ukrainian army has claimed to have captured key heights around Bakhmut and has fire access to the entrances and exits of the city in Donetsk Oblast, which has been under Russian control since May.

For the past week, as part of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have regained control over 14 square kilometers on the eastern and southern fronts.

The summit in Vilnius should confirm that Ukraine is a de facto member of NATO, said its president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will also attend the forum in person. He asked for more weapons to defend against Russian aggression.

"When we announced our candidacy, we declared that Ukraine is de facto already in NATO," said President Zelensky and added:

"Our weapons are the weapons of the alliance and the values we believe in are the values of NATO."

Zelensky also expressed confidence about positive news from the meeting on the issue of arms supplies.

Yesterday, Moscow again warned that joining Ukraine in NATO would have negative consequences for security in Europe.

NATO is ready with military plans in the event of an attack by Russia

The NATO summit begins in Vilnius. At the forum, the allies are expected to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and outline the road map for Kyiv's NATO membership.

On Monday, the Allies agreed on their defense plans, the first since the end of the Cold War. They detail how the Alliance will respond to a Russian attack.

For decades, NATO saw no need for large-scale defense plans, but it changed its view after the start of Europe's bloodiest war since 1945. When it outlines its regional plans, NATO will also give countries guidance on how to modernize their forces and logistics.

The leaders of NATO's 31 member states are meeting in Vilnius today and tomorrow to discuss a wide range of topics, from disagreements over Ukraine's membership bid to Sweden's accession to increasing ammunition stocks and revising defense plans for the eastern flank.

This will be the fourth NATO summit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the first held virtually on February 25, 2022, just one day after the attack, followed by forums in Brussels and Madrid.

The unusual flurry of high-level contacts contrasts with the previous rhythm of NATO's annual summits and shows how the war on its doorstep has forced the alliance to step up cooperation, Reuters noted, quoted by BTA.

(At least) 47,000 Russians have died in the war against Ukraine so far

At least 47,000 Russian servicemen have died during the war in Ukraine so far, according to a study by two independent Russian media outlets, Mediazona and Meduza.

The journalists, together with an expert in statistics from the University of Tübingen in Germany, have analyzed the Russian registry with certificates of heirs and official data on mortality.

The data shows a sharp increase in the death rate among men under 50 between February 2022 and May 2023. The scientific method gives 95% confidence in the results of the study.

The Russian Ministry of Defense does not publish official data on the dead in the war in Ukraine. So far, Russia has officially recognized the death of 5,937 people in the war in Ukraine.

The BBC Russian newsroom and Mediazona have a separate database, which is made up of social media posts and photos from cemeteries across Russia. According to these data, as of July 7, 2023, 27,400 Russian soldiers have been confirmed dead - they have identified their names.

Rheinmetall is opening a tank plant in Ukraine within a few months

The German concern "Rheinmetall" will open a factory for the production and repair of armored vehicles and the training of Ukrainian specialists in Ukraine within 12 weeks.

This was announced by the executive director of the company - manufacturer of the Leopard tanks, Armin Papperger, in an interview with CNN. The plant will be in the western part of the country and will be operated jointly with the Ukrainian state-owned conglomerate Ukroboronprom (whose director was replaced earlier this month).

According to Papperger, the plant will be protected from possible Russian strikes. The Kremlin has repeatedly threatened to destroy any production facilities of Western companies that are built, as it has carried out attacks it claims are on warehouses storing Western equipment.

"Rheinmetall" will also sharply increase the annual production of artillery shells - from 100 to 600 thousand, with most of the shells planned to be delivered to Ukraine. Last week, German MPs agreed to buy 6 billion euros worth of ammunition from Rheinmetall, some of it for Ukraine.

At the same time, Papperger believes, Ukrainians "must help themselves - if they have to always wait for the Europeans and the Americans to help them in the next 10 or 20 years... this is not possible".

The negotiations for the plant were reported by Papperger in May 2023. He did not elaborate in the interview, but at the time there was talk of up to 400 tanks a year. Repair and armament centers will also be opened in Romania and Poland.

Budanov: PMC Wagner reached the Voronezh-45 base to take nuclear backpacks

During the rebellion of PMC "Wagner" mercenaries in Russia, they reached the secret base "Voronezh-45", where nuclear weapons are stored.

This was revealed by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, to Reuters.

On their way to Moscow, some of the fighters turned east on the highway to the fortified Russian army base, according to released video footage and interviews with local residents. However, there is no information about the last 100 km to the Voronezh-45 nuclear base.

According to Budanov, the "musicians" went much further. They reached the base and demanded "small Soviet-era nuclear devices" to raise the stakes of their rebellion.

"Because if you are ready to fight to the last man, this is one of the sites that significantly raises the stakes," explained the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

The only barrier between the PMC fighters and the nuclear weapons turned out to be the door to the nuclear storage facility.

"However, the doors of the repository were closed and they did not enter the technical area," notes Budanov.

According to him, the Voronezh-45 base stores small nuclear devices that can be carried even in a backpack.

"This was one of the key places where these backpacks were stored," adds the head of the GUR.

For unclear reasons, the mercenaries retreated without being stopped. At the same time, a source from the Kremlin confirms this information. According to him, the PMC unit "managed to get to the area of special interest, as a result of which the Americans got excited because nuclear warheads are stored there."

It is pointed out that it was this that allegedly alarmed the Kremlin and became an incentive for successful negotiations and mediation of the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

American officials themselves, however, express doubts about this statement of Budanov.

"We cannot confirm this report. We have had no indication that nuclear weapons or materials were at risk," White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in response to a question about whether militants had reached the base and tried to get nuclear weapons.

According to UN scientists, the Voronezh-45 base is one of Russia's 12 "national-level nuclear weapons storage facilities".

