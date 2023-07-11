Survey: Nearly a Fifth of Bulgarians believe that Artificial Intelligence should be Banned

45% of Bulgarians believe that artificial intelligence will lead to job losses. 37% worry that it could replace human labor in their field. Nearly a fifth share the opinion that artificial intelligence should be banned because it poses a danger to humans. These are some of the main conclusions in a study by "Trend" commissioned by "24 Chasa" newspaper, dedicated to the attitudes of Bulgarians towards artificial intelligence.

The majority of Bulgarian citizens (63%) claim to know what artificial intelligence is. Every 4 out of 10 people express a negative attitude towards its use. Young people have the most positive attitude, and with increasing age, the share of negative answers increases.

For nearly two-thirds, news and publications related to artificial intelligence are of no interest.

The most acceptable for society is the use of artificial intelligence in areas such as customer relations (call centers) and the technology sector. Self-driving vehicles and the use of artificial intelligence in medicine arouse the greatest distrust. The majority of Bulgarians would not trust the use of artificial intelligence in areas such as education, financial services, accounting and journalism.

Almost half of the population (45%) believes that AI will lead to the loss of jobs, and only 4% - that it will create new ones. 37% worry that artificial intelligence could directly threaten them by replacing human labor in the field in which they work. The lowest levels of worry are registered among people up to 30 years old.

Concerns reflect the desire for regulation. Only 8% support the idea that AI should be allowed to develop freely because it will help humans. Nearly a fifth (19%) believe that artificial intelligence should be banned, and another 57% that it should be regulated so that it does not pose a danger to humans.

The research was carried out between 10 and 16 June 2023 among 1008 people aged 18+.

/Trend