COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 26 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, there were four deaths, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were detected after 1,815 tests (1.4 percent were positive). Over 69 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the four people who died, three were also not vaccinated.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,309,289. They were detected in 11,288,317 tests.

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is 38,436.

There are 1,419 active cases.

There are 102 hospitalized patients with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 14 are in intensive care units.

5.40 percent of those newly admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours have not been vaccinated.

35 have been cured in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of those cured in Bulgaria to 1,269,434.

During the last 24 hours, 11 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Thus, their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,613,210.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal