Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 11, 2023, Tuesday // 08:08
Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Heat in 21 Provinces

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for high temperatures for today for 21 provinces in Bulgaria.

On July 11, it will be mostly sunny, around and after noon - hot, according to the NIMH forecast. A light to moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Daytime temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 32°C and 37°C, in Sofia - around 32°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 25°C, at 2000 meters - around 17°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, but after noon it will become east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 28°-30°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

For now, the NIMH forecast for tomorrow, July 12, is a yellow code for heat across the country.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

