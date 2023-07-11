Bulgaria’s Military Intelligence: Russian Agents are trying to Destabilize the Balkans
"In a regional aspect, Moscow's indirect attempts to create a second zone of instability in the Western Balkans, taking advantage of the existing problems and contradictions in the region, played a destructive role. The activity of Russian special services in and from the territory of certain countries of the Western Balkans increased significantly during 2022 in an attempt to compensate for the damage caused to Russian legal residences by the expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number of countries in Europe."
This is stated in the report on the activities of the Bulgarian "Military Intelligence" Service for 2022. The Service is part of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and is directly subordinated to the Minister on defense.
Cyberwar
The Bulgarian military intelligence also reports that a "permanent trend towards an increase in cyber security risks is emerging. In the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU countries, including Bulgaria, have been subjected to repeated and sustained offensive cyber operations. The use of cyber attacks against objects of critical infrastructure in combination with other hybrid techniques and hostile actions such as organizing large-scale information and disinformation campaigns and attempts to provoke social discontent and migration processes, sabotage and sabotage will continue in 2023. This puts national and collective mechanisms to a serious test decision-making and countering potential aggression".
Risk of terrorist infiltration
"In the context of continued instability, high levels of unemployment, social dissatisfaction and public dissatisfaction prevailing among the young population of the migration source countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, we expect in 2023 to observe intensive exploitation of the migration routes to Europe, including through the territory of Bulgaria" - it is also written in the report of the "Military Intelligence" Service.
In this regard, "the risk of the use of migration problems in hybrid operations directed against the EU, as well as the infiltration of members and followers of terrorist groups into European countries, remains."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The NATO Battle Group in Bulgaria will be Transformed into a Brigade
- » Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense does not think that the War in Ukraine can be Transferred to NATO Territories
- » Bulgaria’s National Security Agency: Military Actions in Ukraine may also Spread into other Countries
- » NATO expects Bulgaria to spend 1.885 Billion Dollars on Defense in 2023
- » Zelensky gave a List of Weapons and Ammunition according to the Bulgarian Minister of Defense
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament decided to Speed Up the Process of Renewing the Wartime Stocks of the Ministry of Defense