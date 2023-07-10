Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense does not think that the War in Ukraine can be Transferred to NATO Territories
The Ministries of Defense does not believe that the war in Ukraine can be transferred to NATO territories.
This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov in a comment on the published reports on the security of the State Agency for National Security" (SANS), the State Intelligence Agency (SIA) and the military intelligence.
"The situation in the Western Balkans, this is another process. Yes, we are paying attention, this is a territory that is close to our country and we are in favor of the peaceful development of some processes. These reports should only concern us from the point of view of the war in Ukraine and it is not from the point of view of the expansion of the war by going beyond the borders of Ukraine, but, for example, some event, as was the case with the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. If, for example, there is an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, then the effect can affect neighboring countries as well," Zapryanov pointed out.
He also stated that there is no danger that the Bulgarian army will run out of ammunition if it meets Ukraine's demands for aid. According to him, Bulgaria will get rid of stocks that have been stored for a long time by our Armed Forces and are at the end of their operational resource.
"The provision of ammunition to Ukraine in accordance with the decision of the Parliament of December 9, 2022 and from July of this year to accelerate this process, will take place only after the Sopot Military Plant supplies our army with new ammunition under a contract with the Ministry of defense," the deputy minister emphasized.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria’s National Security Agency: Military Actions in Ukraine may also Spread into other Countries
- » NATO expects Bulgaria to spend 1.885 Billion Dollars on Defense in 2023
- » Zelensky gave a List of Weapons and Ammunition according to the Bulgarian Minister of Defense
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament decided to Speed Up the Process of Renewing the Wartime Stocks of the Ministry of Defense
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Leak about Zelensky's Visit might lead to its Cancellation
- » Defense Minister: Bulgaria will start Sending Military Aid to Ukraine soon