Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense does not think that the War in Ukraine can be Transferred to NATO Territories

The Ministries of Defense does not believe that the war in Ukraine can be transferred to NATO territories.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov in a comment on the published reports on the security of the State Agency for National Security" (SANS), the State Intelligence Agency (SIA) and the military intelligence.

"The situation in the Western Balkans, this is another process. Yes, we are paying attention, this is a territory that is close to our country and we are in favor of the peaceful development of some processes. These reports should only concern us from the point of view of the war in Ukraine and it is not from the point of view of the expansion of the war by going beyond the borders of Ukraine, but, for example, some event, as was the case with the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. If, for example, there is an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, then the effect can affect neighboring countries as well," Zapryanov pointed out.

He also stated that there is no danger that the Bulgarian army will run out of ammunition if it meets Ukraine's demands for aid. According to him, Bulgaria will get rid of stocks that have been stored for a long time by our Armed Forces and are at the end of their operational resource.

"The provision of ammunition to Ukraine in accordance with the decision of the Parliament of December 9, 2022 and from July of this year to accelerate this process, will take place only after the Sopot Military Plant supplies our army with new ammunition under a contract with the Ministry of defense," the deputy minister emphasized.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg