Sunny Beach: Security guards Step on the Back of a Girl with Handcuffs in front of Disco Club

Pre-trial proceedings for causing minor bodily harm due to hooliganism were initiated by the District Prosecutor's Office - Nessebar after a video circulated on social networks showing how security guards at a disco in Sunny Beach knocked a boy and a girl to the ground, while the girl was in handcuffs.

The case is from July 8. From the data received from the police file in Nessebar, it is clear that the victims are Bulgarian tourists who went to a club. Around 4:50 a.m., an incident was reported at the restaurant.

The case did not find a place in the information bulletin of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas. According to initial data, the girl was "neutralized" with handcuffs because she was behaving aggressively.

The footage shows a security guard first kicking and then stepping on the back of the girl, who is lying on the ground and her hands are cuffed.

Three security guards of the disco, other employees, as well as the injured girl were questioned. She was accompanied by a young man.

Footage was taken from video cameras located in and around the entertainment establishment, as well as nearby locations, to establish the identity of a plainclothes man who punched the female customer several times.

Police warning protocols have been drawn up on both sides of the conflict.

Additional police actions under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Nessebar are pending.

