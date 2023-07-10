Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Increased by 8.7%

In the period January - May, the export of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 8.7% compared to the same period of 2022 and was worth 13.380 billion leva. Bulgaria's main trading partners are Turkey, the United Kingdom, China, the United States , Ukraine, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia, which form 55.2% of exports to third countries.

The largest growth compared to the same period of 2022 was noted in the sectors "Machines, equipment and vehicles" (73.1%) and "Food and live animals" (29.5%).

The biggest decline was observed in the sector "Mineral fuels, oils and similar products" (23.9%).

Imports on an annual basis decreased by 10.6% and amounted to 16.376 billion leva. The largest value volume of goods imported from Turkey, Russia, China and Serbia.

In terms of imports, the largest increase compared to the period January - May 2022 was recorded in the sectors "Non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages and tobacco" (30.6%) and "Food and live animals" (25.8%). The biggest decline was observed in the sector "Mineral fuels, oils and similar products" (30.4%).

The foreign trade balance (export FOB - import CIF) of Bulgaria with third countries is negative and is 2.995 billion leva.

In the period January - May 2023, a total of goods worth 37.075 billion leva were exported from Bulgaria, which is 0.2% less compared to the same period of 2022. During the same period, goods worth 40.874 billion leva were imported.

The total foreign trade balance (FOB exports - CIF imports) is negative and is 3.799 billion leva.

/NSI