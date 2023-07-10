Dutch PM Mark Rutte is Leaving Politics

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is leaving politics.

Rutte has announced that he will not be the leader of the list of his People's Party for Freedom and Democracy in the next early elections and is leaving politics. He made the announcement in parliament after his fourth government in a row fell last week over disagreements over migration policy.

Rutte is one of Europe's longest-serving prime ministers. The government of the Netherlands collapsed after a year and a half in power.

Mark Rutte remains caretaker prime minister until early parliamentary elections are held, likely in November. The Netherlands together with Austria blocked Bulgaria from the Schengen admission. It is not clear whether the caretaker government will want to make a decision on the admission of Bulgaria to Schengen or will leave it for the next regular cabinet.

