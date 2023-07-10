Bulgaria’s President Attacked the Government for the Latest Decisions on Ukraine and Supported the Referendum for the Euro

Days after the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev criticized the actions of both the government and parliament regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the organization surrounding the event itself.

"I have never refused to receive a president at his insistence, but when a prime minister decides to invite a president, the institutional dialogue requires that at least this be agreed with me before this invitation," said Radev.

He added that in this situation the easiest thing was not to hold such a meeting, but this was not a good signal for Bulgaria, especially for 300,000 Bulgarians in Ukraine.

"I hope that the Council of Ministers will observe the elementary rules of the protocol. And in the future, such events will be coordinated," Radev also pointed out.

The president asked if those who criticized him when he said that a quick acceptance of Ukraine into NATO meant war with Russia had their own opinion and position, and now they are on the opposite position.

"They unquestioningly follow the position of the great powers. Our rulers do not have their own opinion and position," said Radev.

Last week, the National Assembly adopted a declaration in support of Ukraine joining NATO after the end of the war launched against it by Russia. 157 MPs from GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria", DPS and "There Is Such a People" voted in favor.

Replenishment of wartime supplies would take years

"It is proper for the rulers to justify their claims of transparency by saying what weapons they intend to give and what their calculations are, and not to justify themselves with Vice President Yotova," said Radev, according to whom pouring more weapons increases the risk for everyone in this war.

Over the weekend, Vice President Iliana Yotova said that the government is hiding something from the agreements with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the criticism of the head of state for the treatment of his colleague is an attempt to divert public attention from this.

"How is it that in one day, in one single day, the National Assembly allowed the Council of Ministers to empty the warehouses for wartime stocks of the Bulgarian Army," asked Radev, pointing out that filling them would take years.

He once again said that a number of governments have neglected the modernization of the Bulgarian Army.

Diplomacy, not weapons

On the occasion of the upcoming meeting of NATO in Vilnius, Latvia on July 11 and 12, Radev said that he hopes that various possibilities, options and security scenarios will be considered. According to him, the biggest guarantee is diplomatic efforts.

"At the moment, they are only asking for weapons, more weapons, more and more destructive ones. This is pushing us to difficult levels of escalation. This is a risk for all of us. It is no coincidence that I am talking about the risk of nuclear contamination. If this happens, there are two possibilities - a strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, or tactical nuclear weapons," Radev pointed out.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev will take part in the meeting, after the government decided to change the trend of having the head of state attend such meetings for many years.

France was interested in developing the “Belene” project

Radev also asked on what basis the parliament made a decision in one day, which allowed the Minister of Energy Rumen Radev to negotiate with Ukraine for the sale of the reactors bought for the construction of the “Belene” NPP.

"Isn't it right for the rulers to sit down, put all the options for the development of nuclear energy on the table and then make such decisions? There are different options," Radev said, indicating that he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron on the subject and the country sent a memorandum for the development of the "Belene" project in the last days of the caretaker government.

The President also defined Nikolay Denkov's statement to "Politico" that the security services will be cleansed of Russian influence as a continuation of the dark series of Bulgarian prime ministers using foreign media to slander the country.

“Flaunting the Russian threat as a front to crack down on the services in the name of personal and party interests is right on record. It's a shame that Academician Denkov is being slandered in this scenario, but as I see it, he doesn't mind being slandered”.

The President supports the referendum against the euro, but will not submit a new proposal for the referendum to the National Assembly

After the decision of the National Assembly regarding the request to hold a referendum against the euro, the president has no way to introduce this request again for discussion in the parliament. This was stated by Rumen Radev. According to him, despite the procedural flaws in the voting, the will of the deputies is clear.

The president himself announced his support for holding the referendum on the European currency and emphasized that Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone when it is actually ready, not “when we want it and at any cost”.

"It is not good for politicians in the National Assembly to pretend that there are no signatures of half a million Bulgarians. This is not good. After they have fulfilled the legal requirements, these signatures have been collected, it is proper to hold a referendum. This decision presents fear, neglect and mistrust of the Bulgarian citizens. It is a separate question whether this referendum should be formulated in this way. For me, 20 years is too long a period as it is formulated. But the efforts of politicians should not be directed at how to stop the referendum, but rather convince the Bulgarian citizens that joining the Eurozone works for their well-being," stressed Radev.

