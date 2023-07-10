Bulgaria: People threw Stones at a Train near Provadia and Injured the Driver

A "Bulgarian Railways" train was pelted with stones. Glass was broken. The train driver was injured, reported the press center of the BDZ.

The attack took place on the fast train from Varna to Vratsa.

When the train passed before the entrance signal at Provadia station yesterday, shortly after 5 p.m., the train was pelted with stones. The broken glass is the front of the locomotive cab. The driver was wounded in the shoulder, one of his eyes was also affected.

A signal was immediately sent to 112 and the emergency services were activated, investigative actions are being carried out to identify the perpetrators. They are children.

Due to the accident, train number 2654 was running with a delay of 185 minutes. Water was provided for the passengers at the Shumen railway station.

"Bulgarian Railways" once again warn that such events can lead to serious consequences, endangering the life and health of the staff and passengers of the train. BDZ strongly condemns any such encroachment that threatens human life and hopes that the full rigor of the law will be exercised against the perpetrators, the announcement said.

Throwing stones at trains can have tragic consequences, as at an average train speed of 65 km/h, even a small stone can break through the glass and injure a person.

The alarming trend of increasing cases of stone pelting at passing trains has been observed since March this year.

The damage increases every year from broken glass on wagons, trains and locomotives and it is in the amount of hundreds of thousands of leva, says BDZ, but they emphasize that human life and health are immeasurably more important than money.

