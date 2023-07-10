Day 502 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Gerasimov appeared in public for the First Time since Wagner's Rebellion

Day 502 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

In a new council, NATO will make Ukraine an "equal partner" while it is not a member

NATO countries may be debating how NATO's relationship with Ukraine should look so as not to go to war with Russia, but a day before the meeting in Vilnius there is already an agreement on at least one of the institutions that will develop it.

On Wednesday, on the second day of the summit of the alliance in the Lithuanian capital, the so-called NATO Council - Ukraine. So far, there has been no such platform, but another one, NATO - Russia, was working for years, which practically stopped working 20 years after its creation due to the invasion of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to be at this first meeting of the council, although his participation, announced by the NATO Secretary General twice in 48 hours, has not yet been confirmed (as reported in Kyiv).

It is possible that the council is part of the temporary security guarantees that Ukraine is insisting on until it can become part of NATO (i.e., while it is at war with Russia) and until members are willing to discuss joining along with leaving the Action Plan at the request of London and others.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will replace the existing NATO-Ukraine Commission. It is currently also the entity through which the alliance's relations with Kyiv are developed and from which cooperation activities are managed. It is also a forum for consultations between the allies on security-related issues (and therefore also on Russia's war in Ukraine).

The commission was established in 1997 and includes representatives (diplomatic or military) of all countries in the alliance, sometimes - ministers of foreign affairs or defense. There were also summits.

It was convened as an emergency both after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and before and after the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022. It also reviews Ukraine's activities as part of the Partnership for Peace program.

The commission was also responsible for activities indirectly related to Ukraine. According to the NATO website, events in the Balkans, the fight against terrorism and other issues of regional security were also discussed within it.

The name change seems almost negligible, but the consequences will be serious according to Stoltenberg, and according to the publicly available information about how it will work:

According to the general secretary, the council will be "a political platform where we can hold crisis consultations". However, unlike the NATO-Ukraine Commission, in the council, Ukraine will have the status of an equal country, not a "junior partner". The practical dimensions: it will be able to schedule meetings, create working committees and make binding decisions.

The latter was explained by Stoltenberg a month ago, when he said that NATO intends to invite Ukraine to the council as an "equal partner". According to him, 31 allies will sit around the table with the same rights and opportunities to consult and make decisions together: this will bring Ukraine closer to the alliance "politically".

"The NATO-Ukraine Council is much more important than people think," Camille Grand, former assistant secretary general of NATO, now part of the European Council on Foreign Policy, told the Wall Street Journal.

"We will renew our political ties," Stoltenberg summed up the upcoming process, counting on Zelensky to still come to the council. In this situation, writes the BBC, if the Ukrainian leader still decides not to come, it would be particularly awkward.

Days after the rebellion: Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the founder of the "Wagner" mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. The meeting took place on June 29 - five days after the military uprising led by Prigozhin. This was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The meeting lasted about three hours and 35 people participated in it, including the commanders of units in "Wagner", it became clear from Peskov's words. He added that the president appreciated the actions of the fighters at the entrance of the so-called "special military operation" as well as the events of June 24.

The commanders from "Wagner" in their turn presented their version of the events and confirmed that they remain staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and supreme commander.

In addition, they have expressed their readiness to continue fighting for the motherland. The French newspaper "Liberation" previously wrote about the meeting between Putin and Prigozhin in the Kremlin, citing information from Western intelligence services. According to the publication, the head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov and the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin were present at the meeting.

On June 29, Russian media reported that Prigozhin had returned to Russia. Then Peskov stated that he did not know where the founder of "Wagner" was.

Russian Chief of General Staff appeared in public for the first time since Wagner's rebellion

Russia's highest-ranking general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, was shown ordering subordinates to destroy Ukrainian missile sites in a video released on Monday, his first public appearance since a failed coup attempt on June 24, Reuters reported.

In the video, Gerasimov, 67, is shown giving orders, including to Russia's military intelligence service (GRU). He is chairing a meeting with senior generals, some of whom joined via video link.

Gerasimov was told that a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and on Rostov and Kaluga regions had been thwarted on Sunday and discussions were underway on how Russia should respond.

According to the Defense Ministry, the footage shows Gerasimov at a meeting on Sunday. He is described as chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces and commander of Moscow's forces in Ukraine, the positions he held before the rebellion. The footage shows that President Vladimir Putin has kept his two most powerful military men, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gerasimov, in their posts despite demands by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to fire them.

Prigozhin's June 24 revolt was aimed at settling scores with Shoigu and Gerasimov, whom he said were incompetent traitors who had drawn the Kremlin chief into a botched war that exposed corruption and rot in the Russian military.

In the video, Gerasimov is shown asking for and listening to a report from Viktor Afzalov, a deputy to Air Force General Sergei Surovikin, who has not appeared publicly since the mutiny.

The whereabouts of Surovikin, who was deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine before the uprising and was repeatedly praised by Prigozhin, are unclear.

Nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media for his notorious ruthlessness, Surovikin is officially the commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces.

"We note that the aerospace forces coped with the task," says Gerasimov.

He then asked the Aerospace Forces and the GRU military intelligence to identify "storage sites and launch positions for missiles and other weapons to strike the enemy in order to plan a pre-emptive strike."

In the footage released by the Ministry of Defense, the participants in the video call are blurred, but Surovikin's deputy, Afzalov, is clearly shown.

For the first time since the Prigozhin mutiny, Gerasimov appeared. A video with him was published today by the Ministry of Defense of Russia. The Daily Mail's information that Gerasimov was removed from his post and replaced by General Teplinsky therefore seems premature/untrue. pic.twitter.com/AncNkO4HoY — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) July 10, 2023

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Ukrainian counteroffensive has liberated territories as large as Odesa

As a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VUS), which began in early June, territories comparable in area to the territory of Odesa were liberated, the general staff of the army in Kyiv announced.

"Since the beginning of the advance on the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions and in the direction of the southern Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian army has liberated 169 square kilometers of territory there, which is roughly equal to the territory of Odesa," the headquarters said in its latest summary of the state of hostilities in Ukraine.

The VSU command adds that the army continues to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Bakhmut directions. For the past week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have penetrated a kilometer inland against the territories occupied by the Russians, and since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the total "gains" are 8.6 kilometers in depth.

OSINT observers and Western publications often comment that the long-awaited offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is not going at the expected pace and does not resemble the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, but the Ukrainians are recording in detail every inch of progress against the enemy. Thus, for the past week, the VSU has recaptured 4 square kilometers of territory in Bakhmut, and in the Bakhmut direction, the conquered lands have an area of 24 square kilometers.

Poland says it has detained a Russian spy

Poland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of those detained under investigation to 15, the interior minister said, quoted by Reuters.

A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a prime target for Russian spies and accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize it.

"The Homeland Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence," Mariusz Kaminski said in a post on Twitter. "The suspect monitored military facilities and seaports. The Russians systematically paid him."

The Russian Embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the arrested man was a Ukrainian national who had been in Poland since 2019, and that he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He will be detained in pre-trial detention, the prosecutor's office announced.

In June, Poland detained a Russian professional hockey player on espionage charges. Russia then said it had demanded an explanation from Poland about the arrest of Russian citizens.

In March, Poland announced it had busted a Russian spy ring and detained nine people it said were plotting sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

In April, Poland said it was introducing a 200-meter exclusion zone around its liquefied natural gas terminal in Świnoujście due to concerns about Russian espionage.

Prosecutors said Monday that more arrests as part of the investigation cannot be ruled out.

Four dead, 11 injured after a Russian bombardment of Orikhiv

Four people died and 11 were injured after a Russian bombardment of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced on July 10 on "Telegram" by the head of the regional military administration, Yuri Malashko, quoted by "Gordon".

Among the killed are three women - aged 43, 45 and 47, as well as a 47-year-old man.

In total, during the past 24 hours, the Russian army has carried out 36 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.

A 65-year-old man was injured in Novodanilovka and received medical assistance.

During the day, 10 civilian objects were destroyed in the area.

Zelensky called for strengthening the northern border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for better protection of his country's border with Belarus, which is an ally of the Russian invaders of Ukraine. The Russian Embassy in the US has condemned Washington's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky made his traditional evening video address from the castle in the old city of Lutsk, which is located a little more than 150 km from the border. He called for strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian border with Belarus:

"Here in Lutsk, in Lubart’s Castle, I held a long meeting about the situation in the region - the security, the situation on the border, the situation in the border regions of neighboring Belarus... The priority is to strengthen each region, the entire northern border".

A growing number of Ukraine's allies are speaking out against the use of US-supplied cluster munitions in the conflict with Russia. More than 100 countries are parties to the Oslo Convention, which bans these controversial weapons.

The Russian Embassy in the US also condemned Washington's decision. The White House has admitted to committing war crimes by agreeing to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, Russia's diplomatic mission to the US said in a statement posted on Telegram. Washington announced on Friday that it would supply Ukraine with the munitions banned in many countries for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces and Kyiv promised that they would not be used in Russia, but only to regain its territories.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said Ukraine would be forced to "reconsider its strategy" if it is not invited to join NATO at the July 11-12 Vilnius summit. In an interview with the European Justice newspaper, she explained that if Ukraine does not receive an invitation, she will shift the focus from NATO membership to security guarantees for Kyiv from Western countries.

New heavy fighting near Bakhmut

A hot spot on the front is Bakhmut again. There are reports of heavy fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claims his forces are stationed in the area.

After months of heavy fighting, Russian units captured Bakhmut in May, but Ukrainian forces have not given up on retaking the city.

The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports that Ukrainian forces are advancing in the Bakhmut area.

In his words, "the enemy is trapped" in some places. According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces have made progress north and south of Bakhmut.

Biden: Ukraine is not yet ready to join NATO

United States President Joe Biden told CNN on Sunday that Ukraine is "not yet ready" to become a member of NATO.

He stressed the need for the alliance to establish a clear and feasible path for Ukraine to follow in order to meet the conditions for accession. Biden reiterated that the NATO membership process requires time and the fulfillment of criteria such as democratization.

The US president noted that Ukraine's war with Russia must end before NATO can consider Kyiv's bid, as the alternative would mean the entire alliance is at war with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidency reported that the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, held a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in which the two leaders discussed Sweden's candidacy for NATO, Reuters reported.

Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm had taken steps in the right direction for Ankara to ratify Sweden's bid, with the Turkish president invoking an anti-terrorism law, but that those steps were not helpful as supporters of the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) continue to hold demonstrations in Sweden.

"The leaders agreed to meet face to face in Vilnius and discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in detail," the Turkish presidency said.

Putin dismissed the commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine, Gen. Valery Gerasimov

President Vladimir Putin fired Valery Gerasimov from the post of commander of Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to the Daily Mail, cited by UNIAN, Gerasimov's place has been taken by the commander of the airborne troops Teplinski and Gerasimov will remain the chief of the Russian General Staff, but the overall responsibility for the outcome of the war in Ukraine will now be borne by Teplinski.

Valery Gerasimov holds one of Russia's three "nuclear briefcases". He has not appeared in public since Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion. This is the next high-ranking military officer after General Sergei Surovikin to disappear after the attempted military coup.

Teplinski was born in the Donetsk region. He is considered one of the "most capable" Russian military commanders.

At the moment, there is no official information in the Russian media about Gerasimov's dismissal, but according to commentators, the personnel changes took place immediately after the return of the five servicemen from "Azov" to Ukraine.

Denis Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Ponomar, Sergey Volinsky, Oleg Khomenko and Denis Shlega were released from Russian captivity in September 2022 and were detained in Turkey for exchange.

The commander of the mythical regiment "Azov" Denis Prokopenko - Redis announced that the five released commanders from "Azovstal" will do everything possible to end the war and return to the front.

Blinken and Kuleba spoke ahead of the NATO summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last night they held a telephone conversation to discuss this week's NATO summit and Kyiv's counteroffensive to return land seized by Russia, Reuters and BTA reported.

"Today I had an important conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of this week's NATO summit," Blinken said on Twitter.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a separate statement that the two diplomats also discussed "progress in Ukraine's counteroffensive".

Kuleba said on Twitter that the conversation was to clarify details ahead of the NATO summit, which begins tomorrow in Vilnius.

“I had a productive conversation with Secretary Blinken before the meeting in Vilnius”, Kuleba said on Twitter. - “There are 48 hours left until the end of the meeting and we are working to make its final decisions win-win for everyone: Ukraine, NATO and global security.”

Ukraine hopes to receive a clear signal in Vilnius about its prospects for NATO membership. The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden and other leaders of the US-led alliance would discuss what steps Ukraine should take.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at the summit in Vilnius, NATO must agree on a three-point plan to bring Ukraine closer to joining the alliance.

However, he did not promise that Ukraine would be invited to join NATO at the summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 after the end of hostilities in the country.

Zelensky: A new rebellion may begin in Russia, which will be supported by many people

"There is a signal that there may be a new rebellion, a revolution in Russia. Moreover, there are many people who could support such a rebellion," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with ABC News, commenting on the move of the head of the Russian PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin to Moscow.

He described Prigozhin as having become a political figure.

Zelensky reaffirms that he will "never" agree to cede any territory to the Russian invaders, including the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula.

In the conversation, which aired Sunday on the "This Week" program, Zelensky did not dispute the Washington Post's report that Ukrainian officials told CIA Director William Burns recently that the goal of the new counteroffensive was to get closer to the Crimean border and after this to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to open negotiations.

Asked if this is possible, Zelensky says:

"Well, it is absolutely clear, it is logical, that the moment Ukraine reaches the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, it is very likely that Putin will be forced to seek dialogue with the civilized world, unlike before the full-scale invasion, because he will be weakened."

Zelensky also commented on American support for his country despite the "dangerous signals", such as, for him, the debates on reducing aid to Ukraine at a critical moment for the war. The president deflected the question about the US presidential election, saying that it is a "domestic political issue." "The Americans have to decide that and I would not like to interfere.

But it's important for us to maintain bipartisan support for Ukraine ... We understand that there are dangerous signals coming from certain politicians in the US about reducing aid to Ukraine," he said, addressing those hostile to more aid to Ukraine by saying: "I appreciate those who say you have done enough. Believe me, no matter what, I appreciate the help. When it comes to the word 'enough', well we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our victory is enough about us."

Regarding the words of former US President Donald Trump that he can end the war within 24 hours, the Ukrainian president replied that the desire to end the war is wonderful, "but this desire must be based on some real experience".

"If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, that is, to make us give up our territories, I think that in this way Biden could have ended it even in five minutes - says Zelensky. - But we would not agree."

Western arms and ammunition supplies are crucial to Ukraine's latest, nascent counteroffensive in the east of the country. Two senior generals told ABC News that while progress has been slow, the operation is "going according to plan" as Ukrainian forces scan areas along the front line, which stretches thousands of kilometers, for potential weak spots.

On Friday, Colin Kahl, a senior Pentagon official, said the counteroffensive was going "slower than we had hoped," in part because "the Russians have probably been able to dig in deeper than perhaps was fully appreciated."

Zelensky's assessment does not differ from Kahl's, although he believes Ukraine has put the Russians on the defensive while Ukrainian forces are not yet fully deployed.

He said he felt "no pressure" for faster success, with some Western officials reportedly frustrated by the slow pace of the counteroffensive. In the previous Ukrainian operation last year, they quickly took back large parts of the occupied territory.

"Today the initiative is on our side," Zelensky said. "We're making progress, although not as fast as we'd like. But we're making progress."

Britain's Ministry of Defense, which provides daily updates on the progress of the war, said Ukraine had made "steady gains" in the key city of Bakhmut - one of the few symbolic victories for Russia in its winter offensive that cost tens of thousands killed and wounded.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces monitoring the fighting in the east of the country, when asked if he was sure he would retake the city, said: "Yes, of course. I'm sure."

Heavy losses of both personnel and Western military equipment have been reported in the south of the country, but Zelensky and his generals share their assessment that it is too early in the counteroffensive to talk about battlefield successes.

Last week, the Biden administration approved the delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine — explosives that some 120 countries have banned because of their ability to inflict indiscriminate damage on civilians — but one key weapon remains on Ukraine's wish list: F-16 fighter jets.

Asked about both the cluster bombs and the F-16s, Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office and one of Zelensky's top advisers, told ABC News that Ukraine could do without the planes, but at the cost of more casualties.

"You know we only want those things that are very important," he said. "We've shown the results, how we use this equipment, how we use these weapons. And, of course, now we need them to win this war."

Biden administration spokesman John Kirby, appearing on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, said: "We will work to get these planes to Ukraine as quickly as possible. But the pilots have to be trained. ... It's going to take some time to get those pilots ready," he said.

As the hostilities have progressed, the specter of nuclear weapons has come up again and again, from the Kremlin's saber to safety concerns at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that most of the tactical nuclear weapons expected to be transferred from Russia had already been delivered to his country, which borders Ukraine, and that all would be deployed there by the end of the year.

Zelensky said he did not believe Putin would resort to using nuclear weapons - although he warned that Ukrainian intelligence believed Russia may have mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, in preparation for a staged explosion to halt progress on the Ukrainian battlefield.

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency said it had seen no evidence to support Ukraine's claims, but also called for more transparent access to the facility.

"Are there other explosives at the site? Yes," Zelensky said. "Can they see explosives right now? No. Are there enough people who are ... unbiased to make any conclusions as to how much of the site is contaminated with mines? No."

The interview comes amid some speculation that Belarus could become a springboard for another attack from Ukraine's northern border. After the uprising by the Putin-allied Wagner mercenary group was quashed, Wagner soldiers were told to sign contracts with the Russian army, return to their families, or accept Lukashenko's offer to go to Belarus, where satellite photos revealed that potential bases were built.

However, Zelensky expressed confidence that Wagner's troops would not attack from the north and argued that Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was motivated by his attempts to improve his position in Russia.

"There is a signal that there may be a new rebellion, a revolution in Russia. Moreover, there are many people who could support such a rebellion. This is what I think, based on intelligence ... he has become a political figure," continued Zelensky. "And that, I think, must have been his main purpose. Why did he stop? Well, I don't know for sure."

Zelensky said Prigozhin's rebellion exposed a weakness in Putin's leadership. (Prigozhin claimed that the march to Moscow was more about protecting his fighters from "injustice" than about an attempted coup).

"They themselves decided to stop," Zelensky said. "Putin has no military power inside Russia and its civilian population is not protected."

Zelensky described the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania as "very important" as he and other Western allies stepped up calls for Ukraine's NATO membership.

However, he did not confirm whether he would attend, and his top adviser told ABC News that Zelensky was "still thinking about it." Opposition to Ukraine's NATO membership, Yermak said, was based on what he described as mistaken views of Russia as a rational factor and the risk of conflict escalation.

"Some countries, unfortunately, do not really understand today's Russia. This is not the country of Pushkin, Tchaikovsky, the Russian ballet, one of the strongest armies in the world. This is the country [of] terrorists. I think it is time to take historical decisions," says Zelensky.

But Biden said Ukraine is "not ready" for NATO membership in a clip from a CNN interview released Saturday. "I don't think there is unanimity in NATO on whether to accept Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this time, in the midst of war," Biden said.

Finally, Zelensky spoke optimistically about the future of his country - whenever the bloodshed ends. "Ukraine already has a place in the world for itself. I consider this a fact," he said. "We are already a country that is respected, a country that really fights for human values, for human rights, for freedom, for democracy."

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

