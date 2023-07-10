Threat of Expulsion: Russians must take an Exam in Latvia
Latvian language exams are held in Latvia for the Russian-speaking population.
If someone fails the test, they will have to leave the country.
The expulsion affects people under 75 who have Russian passports.
For 1/4 of the population of Latvia, the mother tongue is Russian.
According to statistics, about 20,000 of them have Russian passports.
Many of the people taking the exam are retired. In order to take the test, they have attended intensive Latvian language courses in recent months.
