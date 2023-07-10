COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 6, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

211 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.84 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 119 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 17 are in intensive care units. There is 1 newly admitted patient to a hospital.

4 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,269,399 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,432 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 0 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered and in total since the start of the vaccination campaign, the vaccines given are 4,613,199.

A total of 38,432 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,263 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal