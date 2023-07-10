Weather in Bulgaria: Hot Week with Very High Temperatures

It will be sunny today, hot around and after noon. A light to moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Daytime temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 30°C and 35°C, in Sofia around 30°.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. There will be a light to moderate north-westerly wind, which will shift from the south-east after noon. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points, but with a tendency to weaken.

It will be sunny in the mountains, after noon with slight cumulus clouds. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 23°C, at 2000 meters - about 15°C.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. It will blow to a moderate northwesterly wind. The maximum temperatures will be 32°C and 37°C, along the Black Sea: 27°-32°C. In the coming days until the end of the week it will be sunny, the rise in temperatures will continue.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology