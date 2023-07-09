Because of the Protests: France Banned Fireworks on the National Holiday

Authorities in France today banned the sale and use of fireworks on the country's July 14 national holiday after the riots and violence in several cities, AFP reported.

In the past few years, fireworks, which are usually sold freely, have been used by rioters to attack law enforcement or buildings. They were also used en masse during the six nights of violent and vandalized protests that rocked the country after the June 27 death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot dead by a police officer after his car was stopped for a check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Amid fears of renewed tensions on Bastille Day, France's national holiday, the government banned the sale of fireworks over the weekend of July 14 and 15 by a decree published today in the French Official Gazette.

"In order to prevent the danger of serious violations of public order during the celebrations for July 14, until July 15 inclusive, the sale, transfer, transportation and use of pyrotechnic means and fireworks for entertainment in the territory of the entire country is prohibited", the decree states.

This ban does not apply to specialist pyrotechnicians with a permit or to local authorities who organize fireworks for the holidays.

The Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne, announced that there will be a massive presence of law enforcement for the holiday.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg