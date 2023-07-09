Sales of Electric Cars in Bulgaria have more than Doubled in a year

Bulgarians' interest in electric cars is growing at a rapid pace and among the favorite manufacturers is "Tesla", although the company does not even have an official representative office in the country. These conclusions are a result of the data on the registrations of the "Traffic Police" for the first six months of the year.

For the six months, 4,353 electric cars received registration plates in Bulgaria. For the six months of last year, there were 1,669 registered electric cars, that is, the growth is over 160%. Thus, as of July 1, there are 8,559 electric cars in the country.

The curious thing is that interest in electric cars is growing, although in the EU only Bulgaria and six other countries do not offer any financial incentives for their purchase. In the Balkan country, the only bonuses are the exemption from tax and the possibility to park for free in paid zones in some cities. Against the background of the still double price of electric cars compared to a car of the same class, but with a traditional engine, these are not serious advantages.

Another interesting fact is that for the first six months of the year, the most preferred brand for an electric car is "Tesla", from which 178 new cars and 313 used ones were bought, or a total of 491.

The entire range of "Tesla" consists of electric cars. For the first half of 2022, cars from Elon Musk's company were chosen by 128 Bulgarians, and the new models were only 11. A reason for this phenomenal growth of more than 16 times is the launch of the much more affordable SUV model Y with a price like a new one, under 50 thousand euros.

With it, "Tesla" has clearly hit customer attitudes, as they recently announced that it was the best-selling car in the world in the first quarter with over 900,000 deliveries. In Bulgaria, 151 out of a total of 178 new Teslas were purchased from the Y model.

Another reason for the increased interest in the company's models is the reduction in delivery prices.

Thus, to date, with a total of 1,100 Tesla cars, they represent almost 13 percent of the total of 8,559 electric cars registered in Bulgaria.

A look at the sales data for the six months of the year shows that Dacia's far more affordable electric cars are in second place in demand in Bulgaria with 222 bought new and 76 second hand (total 298). The third position is for current models of BMW - 96 new and 156 second-hand (total 252).

