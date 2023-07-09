Bulgaria: 5 Dead after a Car Crash near Danube Bridge 2 near Vidin

Society » INCIDENTS | July 9, 2023, Sunday // 16:20
Five people died and two people are in hospital after a serious accident on the Vidin ring road in the direction of Danube Bridge 2.

The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. A passenger minibus with Blagoevgrad registration collided with a truck that had stopped to wait its turn to cross Danube Bridge 2.

The driver of the minibus, a 40-year-old man from the village of Banya, and three of the passengers died on the spot, another passenger died in hospital. The dead are two women and two men.

Two of the passengers of the crashed minibus, who are in serious condition, have been admitted to the hospital in Vidin.

The causes of the crash are under investigation. According to one of the versions, it is possible that the driver was sick or fell asleep behind the wheel.

