Day 500 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Erdogan Supported Kyiv for NATO

Erdogan supported Ukraine for NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported Ukraine's NATO membership ambition during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul and assured that Turkey will continue to make efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia.

“Ukraine deserves NATO membership. I have repeatedly defended the position that in a just peace, there will be no losers. Despite the differences between the countries, our most sincere desire is to return to peace efforts.”

Erdogan noted that negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv on the exchange of prisoners of war are continuing. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey next month, when this issue will be raised again.

The Turkish president added that Ankara supports the two-year extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, expecting the agreement to last at least another three months after it expires on July 17. Grain deliveries are carried out according to an agreement signed in Istanbul on July 22 between Turkey, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the United Nations. A joint cargo inspection coordination center was established in Istanbul.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also emphasized the importance of the grain deal:

"It is in the interest of the whole world that the grain corridor functions. And that is why it is important, together with our partners, to take such actions that will ensure that its viability and the lives of many people on different continents will not depend on the mood of the president of the Russian Federation."

At the same time, UN Secretary General António Guterres also supported the idea of extending the term of the agreement and pointed out that the document plays an important role in global food security.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, told CNN that he does not think there is unanimity in the alliance on Ukraine's membership right now. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the NATO summit in Vilnius "will be an important milestone on the path to membership" for Ukraine, but added that Kyiv still has a long way to go.

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces has been slower than expected, a senior Pentagon official said, but said it was too early to draw conclusions about the prospects for success on the battlefield for Kyiv.

Biden signed authorization to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed an authorization to send cluster munitions, banned in more than 100 countries around the world, to Ukraine. President Biden signed the authorization despite concerns from human rights groups and some US allies that its use would lead to more civilian casualties. When asked by a journalist why he agreed to send these weapons to Ukraine now, Joe Biden answered succinctly:

"They're running out of ammunition."

Cluster munitions are bombs, rockets, or artillery shells that, upon reaching the target, explode and scatter multiple smaller charges, resulting in greater coverage of the affected area and multiple casualties. Some human rights organizations oppose their use because of concerns that unexploded ordnance remains active even after a conflict ends and could explode, potentially injuring or killing innocent civilians. But White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the ammunition was critical for Ukraine to maintain the pace of its military operations against the Russian invaders.

"We will not leave Ukraine defenseless at any point in this conflict, full stop," he said.

Sullivan noted that US cluster munitions have a much lower failure rate than those used by the Russians and Ukraine has provided assurances that it will use the weapons in a careful manner aimed at minimizing risks to civilians.

It is important to note that the US, Ukraine and Russia have not signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the production, stockpiling, use and transfer of these weapons, but US law requires the president to sign an express authorization before they can be exported to other countries.

In Europe, the United States has about 10,000 cartridge charges that will be provided to Ukraine almost immediately, NBC noted, citing officials.

Spain and the UK against sending cluster bombs to help Ukraine

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has spoken out against sending cluster bombs to help Ukraine, a day after the United States announced it would send such weapons to Kyiv to aid its counteroffensive against Russian forces, BTA reports.

Cluster munitions are banned by over 100 countries, including Spain. They usually scatter multiple smaller explosives capable of indiscriminate killing over a large area. Those that fail to detonate in the moment pose a danger for decades.

"Spain has a firm commitment to Ukraine, but also a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances," Robles told reporters at a rally in Madrid ahead of national elections scheduled for July 23.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, said that his country is part of the convention, which does not allow the use of cluster munitions.

"We will continue to contribute to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," Sunak told reporters, quoted by Reuters.

ISW: Ukraine has achieved tactical success in the Bakhmut area

On Friday, the Ukrainian military achieved tactically significant successes in the Bakhmut region and continued counteroffensive operations in at least three other sectors of the front, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a daily review.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported offensive actions north and south of the city, and the commander of the Ground Forces of the VSU, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian forces had established control over lost positions in the Bakhmut area. The Ukrainian military also reported partial success in the area of Klishchiivka, seven kilometers from Bakhmut.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and other Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian troops were conducting offensive operations in other sectors of the front - along the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk Oblasts.

Russian officials reportedly continue to rely on large enterprises for force-gathering efforts. Russian opposition publication Verstka reported that representatives of Russian Railways' subsidiary Transmashholding said the Ministry of Defense had ordered all major enterprises to provide employees for military service.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities continue to portray themselves as responsible guardians of Ukrainian children in an attempt to discredit Ukraine, while continuing to forcibly deport children to Russia.

The head of the occupation of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced in a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma and former Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Anna Kuznetsova, that the Expert Council of the Commission of the Russian State Duma to investigate the allegations of "Ukrainian criminal acts against minors" will collect information and develop mechanisms to support and rehabilitate children.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed at least 25,710 Ukrainian civilian casualties between 24 February 2022 and 30 June 2023.

The report cited 9,177 killed and 15,993 wounded Ukrainian civilians in 1,504 settlements in Ukraine and noted that the actual number of casualties was "significantly higher" as OHCRH was unable to confirm reports of civilian casualties in the occupied, by Russia, regions.

The Ukrainian Resistance Center reported that Russian authorities are also bringing workers from across Russia to work in occupied Ukraine. ISW has previously reported on Russian efforts to change the demographic composition of occupied areas of Ukraine by importing Russian military personnel and civilians while forcibly relocating Ukrainian civilians to Russia.

“Ukraine's counteroffensive has been slower than some expected, but it is too early to draw conclusions about Kyiv’s prospects”, Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's deputy chief of staff for policy, said on Friday.

The US and other allies have spent months arming Ukraine, training Ukrainian troops and helping Kyiv breach Russian defenses, but Russia has also spent months building defensive positions and laying mines, making advances east and south of Ukraine slow and bloody, says Reuters.

Colin told reporters that Russia had done better than expected, but at the same time expressed confidence that Kyiv was doing its best in this difficult struggle, the agency said.

"It's too early to tell how the counteroffensive is going one way or the other because we're early in the middle," Kahl said. According to him, the Ukrainian military is "still probing" Russian defense lines for weaknesses: "And the real test will be when they identify them - how quickly they can exploit those weaknesses."

Seven dead after Russian shelling in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region

Russian artillery shelling today claimed the lives of seven civilians and wounded five in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region in Ukraine, regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said, quoted by Reuters.

Kirilenko said the shelling took place at around 10 a.m. (7 a.m. GMT) and caused damage in a residential area in the city, BTA said.

"One house and one shop were damaged. The police are working on the scene," he wrote on Telegram.

Lyman is a key railway junction in the eastern part of Donetsk region, and the Ukrainian military said it had repelled attack attempts from Russian troops near the city.

Russia wants UN Security Council meeting over the Nord Stream explosion

Russia has asked the UN Security Council for a new meeting on July 11 to discuss the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions in September, a senior Russian diplomat at the UN said, Reuters and BTA reported.

Russia has unsuccessfully sought access to investigations by Sweden and other countries into the explosions, which severely damaged gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

"We have requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council for July 11," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, said on Telegram.

He added that Russia would invite "several interesting impartial speakers" to the meeting.

In March, Russia failed to get the UN Security Council to demand an independent investigation.

Moscow said the West was behind the blasts. Western governments deny involvement, as does Ukraine.

The pipeline explosions occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Sweden, Denmark and Germany said their separate investigations were still active and that Russia had been informed.

Zelensky from Snake Island: ''Thank you to the soldiers for these 500 days''

On the 500th day of the full-scale war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Snake Island, according to a video posted on his official Facebook page.

He honored the memory of the heroes who gave their lives in the battle for the island.

“500 days of full-scale war. Snake Island. Free island of free Ukraine. I am grateful to all who fought here against the invaders. We honored the memory of the heroes who gave their lives in this battle - one of the most important during the war. Respect to everyone who fights for our security," Zelensky wrote.

The video shows the president arriving on the island by boat, accompanied by the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak. Zelensky, together with Yermak and Ukrainian soldiers, laid flowers at the monument to the fallen soldiers.

“I want to thank, from this place, for the victories of each of our soldiers for these 500 days. Our armed forces, our intelligence, the National Guard, our border guards, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, our signalmen, our people. Thank you to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine. And let the freedom that all our heroes wanted for Ukraine be won right now, let's honor those who gave their lives for Ukraine. We will definitely win. Glory to Ukraine," said Zelensky.

The island is one of the most important strategic sites on the Black Sea, which the Russians occupied in February 2022. It was liberated on June 30, 2022.

This was preceded by the liquidation in April of the famous Russian flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser "Moskva". At the time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called its retreat a "gesture of goodwill".

This year, Ukraine honored the anniversary of the liberation of Snake Island and all the heroes who gave their lives for this purpose. Their names were recalled by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an evening address to Ukrainians.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi showed footage of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the special operation on the island. He thanked all defenders of Ukraine for their loyalty and service.

