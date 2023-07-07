NATO expects Bulgaria to spend 1.885 Billion Dollars on Defense in 2023

NATO expects Bulgaria to spend 1.885 billion dollars, or 3.413 billion leva, for defense this year, according to the published data on the expenses of the member countries of the alliance for the period 2014-2023.

This represents 1.84% of the gross domestic product of the Balkan country.

The forecasts are that Bulgaria's GDP for the year will amount to 62 billion dollars, and per capita - to 9100 dollars.

NATO requires all member states to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

Of the remaining 30 countries in the alliance, 13 spend a lower percentage of GDP than Bulgaria does. The record holder is Poland with 3.9 percent and the last is Luxembourg with 0.72 percent.

