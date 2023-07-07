NATO expects Bulgaria to spend 1.885 Billion Dollars on Defense in 2023
NATO expects Bulgaria to spend 1.885 billion dollars, or 3.413 billion leva, for defense this year, according to the published data on the expenses of the member countries of the alliance for the period 2014-2023.
This represents 1.84% of the gross domestic product of the Balkan country.
The forecasts are that Bulgaria's GDP for the year will amount to 62 billion dollars, and per capita - to 9100 dollars.
NATO requires all member states to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.
Of the remaining 30 countries in the alliance, 13 spend a lower percentage of GDP than Bulgaria does. The record holder is Poland with 3.9 percent and the last is Luxembourg with 0.72 percent.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Zelensky gave a List of Weapons and Ammunition according to the Bulgarian Minister of Defense
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament decided to Speed Up the Process of Renewing the Wartime Stocks of the Ministry of Defense
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Leak about Zelensky's Visit might lead to its Cancellation
- » Defense Minister: Bulgaria will start Sending Military Aid to Ukraine soon
- » Stoltenberg thanked Bulgaria for providing Military Aid to Ukraine
- » Bulgaria: 275 Illegal Migrants were Stopped during a Special Operation along the Border with Turkey